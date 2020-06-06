New United Way of Morrison County executive director thrilled to give back to the community

Meghann Boser of Pierz, the new executive director for the United Way of Morrison County, is thrilled for the opportunity to give back to the community. It is exactly that which drew her to apply for the position in the first place.
After she was laid off in January due to a company merger, Boser said it was her mom who initially gave her the idea to consider working for a non-profit organization. Up until then, she had mainly worked with for profit businesses.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when my mom mentioned that, so I started looking into non-profit organizations and United Way seemed like a good fit,” she said.
Boser started her new position at United Way of Morrison County, May 26. She was very thankful that her predecessor, Megan Kruse, took the time to train her in for a day. Looking at what Kruse accomplished during her time at United Way of Morrison County, Boser said she has some big shoes to fill.
“Megan Kruse did an excellent job with the organization,” she said.
Boser said she intends to pick up were Kruse left off and aspires to continue to build on the organization’s programs, including the Imagination Library, and to partner with other local organizations.
This year, the United Way of Morrison County is partnering with 11 organizations to help youth and families reach their potential, engage senior citizens to enrich lives throughout the communities, provide a safety net for those in need through emergency services and to help improve people’s emotional, mental and physical well-being by addressing life skills and meeting basic needs.
Boser said the organizations the Morrison County United Way has partnered with are the Boys and Girls Club of Morrison County, Junior Achievement of Morrison County, Kinship of Morrison County, Central Minnesota Grandparent Program, Lutheran Social Services Senior Nutrition, the Morrison County Chaplaincy, Oasis Central Minnesota, Employment Enterprises, Habitat for Humanity and Hands of Hope.
Boser graduated cum laude from the St. Cloud University in June 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She also minored in marketing.
Before she joined the Morrison County United Way, Boser worked remotely with a base site in St. Cloud as a regional marketing and sales manager at Gannett, a news organization which owns several newspapers, including the St. Cloud Times and USA Today. She worked there for nearly 15 years, she said.
Part of her job there was to manage consumer marketing efforts for multiple sites across the United States in Fort Collins, Colo., Lansing and Port Huron, Mich., Springfield, Miss., Wilmington, Del., Reno, Nev. and Corpus Christi, Texas, including St. Cloud.
As the office of United Way of Morrison County is located at the historic courthouse in Little Falls, Boser said returning to Little Falls feels in a sense like returning home. Prior to her work at Gannett, she worked at Little Falls Radio as an advertising account representative.
In addition, Boser has served on several boards and committees, such as at the St. Cloud Times Leadership Board, St. Joseph’s Parish Council and on Holy Trinity Catholic School’s Marketing Committee and Advancement Committee.
When she is not working, Boser enjoys spending time with her daughter, being in the community and exploring new sites.. The last couple of summers, she and her daughter visited the top 10 playgrounds in Minnesota, a fun adventure they will remember for a long time, she said.
