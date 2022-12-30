    Eager to serve the community of Royalton, Jason McDonald took on the position of full-time police chief at the Royalton Police Department, Nov. 28.

    While the administrative side as a police chief is new to McDonald, he has broad experience working in different capacities in law enforcement. He is very thankful for the great support Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers and Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken have shown.

New Royalton police chief eager to serve the community
Buy Now

New Royalton Police Chief Jason McDonald brings a variety of knowledge, experience and skills that will benefit the Royalton Police Department and the community.

Tags

Load comments