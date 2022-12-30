New Royalton police chief eager to serve the community

Eager to serve the community of Royalton, Jason McDonald took on the position of full-time police chief at the Royalton Police Department, Nov. 28.
While the administrative side as a police chief is new to McDonald, he has broad experience working in different capacities in law enforcement. He is very thankful for the great support Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers and Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken have shown.
“Their leadership has been very helpful. I’ve had a lot of support from the area and I certainly appreciate it. It’s good to be back with the guys I’ve worked with before. Still, there are a few new faces, but for the most part, everyone’s been really supportive,” he said.
The goal for McDonald at this time is to give residents of Royalton more police presence in the city.
“We want to be available more for them,” he said.
As the city didn’t have a whole lot of daytime police coverage in the past, McDonald said he’s mostly on duty during the day for 10 to 12-hour shifts. He’s been working some evenings, as well.
“I’ll still do some nights and some weekends once in a while. I don’t want to be just stuck in the office all day during the day, so I’ll be out and about,” he said.
Since McDonald joined the Royalton Police Department, he has stopped by several of the businesses in the city to introduce himself, to talk with people and to build a good rapport with the community in general.
While he has been appointed to uphold the law, McDonald said he is fair in his dealings with people.
“I’m not going to be one who’s out there, writing everyone tickets or sitting outside the bar, waiting for people to leave and what not like that. I’m going to enforce the law when needed, but I’m fairly laid back and my goal is to keep the peace around here and not have to have a very heavy hand in doing it,” he said.
McDonald said he believes that if one is fair with people, has open communication, education can go a long way. As a result, while he may not necessary write a lot of tickets, he will stop a lot of cars, if they are breaking the law, he said.
“I’m not here to shake the towel, not by any means. I’m just here to take the calls, interact with the community and keep our police force just kind of a positive thing that’s there. We’re visible and we’re here if you need us,” he said.
Originally from Detroit Lakes, McDonald said he kind of lived all over the state growing up. Eventually, he ended up in southern Minnesota, and graduated from Kingsland High School in Spring Valley in 1997.
McDonald returned to Central Minnesota after he graduated from high school. While he lived and attended the Northwest Technical College in Wadena to become a paramedic, he also stayed with his dad in Detroit Lakes frequently.
“I got a job with the ambulance service up there while I was going to school,” he said.
Once McDonald finished paramedic school in 1998, he stayed on with the ambulance service in Detroit Lakes until he moved to Little Falls in 2000, to work with Gold Cross Ambulance (now Mayo).
Looking back, McDonald said he had his first taste of what it was like being a first responder when he volunteered with ambulance services in Wykoff and Spring Valley in 1994 through the Explorer program.
“It was something that our school had. We got to carry a pager and leave school to go on calls,” he said.
In 1996, he went through an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class. His uncle had also gone through the paramedic training in Wadena two years before McDonald did, so by the time he joined, he knew the program, McDonald said.
There were many things that drew him to becoming a paramedic, McDonald said. However, there was another field that beckoned to him, as well — law enforcement.
“I was torn between law enforcement and paramedicine. It was kind of, ‘Do I want to go to cop school or do I want to go to paramedic school?’” he said.
McDonald said the decision was settled with the fact that he had missed the test date to enroll for the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College.
“So I went to the paramedic program instead,” he said.
In the beginning of 2003, McDonald started working at Morrison County Community Corrections. He was also going to law enforcement school at the time.
“I liked working in the jail. It was a good experience to get to know all the clientele you were going to deal with on the street later. It was a good gateway in to law enforcement,” he said.
A year later, in 2004, McDonald started working at the Morrison County Sheriff’s office as a patrol deputy. McDonald remained working in Morrison County until the end of 2020. During that time, he wore many hats in terms of teams he served with, training and experience.
“I’ve worked narcotics, I worked as a member of our SWAT team, I was firearms instructor, field training officer, just kind of a variety of stuff over the years,” he said.
While each position brought its own training and experience, McDonald said one important aspect was that it taught him how to really deal with people in a variety of situations.
As a field training officer, McDonald said he had the opportunity to train new law enforcement officers who were hired and help them learn the job to be successful in their career. During this time, he also spent about 10 years at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, teaching in their law enforcement skills program. What he has learned is also something he can teach to any new law enforcement officers coming, he said.
Working in investigations has also brought him a wide variety of experience.
“You learn a lot. I’ve worked everything from homicides to missing persons to narcotic overdoses to drug dealers, you name it. There was just a variety of stuff that we got to deal with there, so you got to see all facets of law enforcement investigations and really learn how to do investigations properly. You learned how to talk to people and deal with people,” he said.
All that knowledge and those skills, including what he learned from working on the SWAT team and being a firearms instructor, is still with him when he is patrolling.
“Being able to, one, protect yourself or protect others, but also, you can bring that knowledge and train other officers that are on the road with you,” he said.
During his time working in Morrison County, McDonald also worked part-time as an officer for the Royalton Police Department.
“When Adam Gunderson was hired as a chief here, he got deployed right away, so the city hired me to kind of backfill open hours. I was working full-time for the county, but I picked up a shift or two a week down here, so I knew the city,” he said.
He continued to work with the Royalton Police Department until he switched to the Task Force in 2014, McDonald said.
Initially, McDonald said he had planned to leave law enforcement altogether when he left the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the end of 2020. He started working in Trauma Services at the St. Cloud Hospital and ran the injury prevention program.
However, it didn’t take long before he found himself in another law enforcement position. In addition to his full-time job at the St. Cloud Hospital, he worked part-time as an officer with Foley Police Department.
McDonald plans to stay on as police chief for the Royalton Police Department for the next nine to 10 years. It is a good way to eventually end a more than 20-year career in law enforcement, he said.
When it comes to his new job as a police chief, he is very thankful for the opportunity. He also really likes the community of Royalton. In many ways, it reminds him of the kind of rural community where he grew up.
McDonald encourages open communication between the department and the community.
“If you have an issue, come and talk to us. Don’t just blast it all over social media,” he said.
He also encourages people to get the full story about an event before rushing to judgment.
“There are a lot of times when critical incidents happen where our hands are tied as to what information we can release and people just go by what rumors they hear. I always encourage the public to just wait until the whole story comes out and law enforcement is able to give a statement, either an investigation or a critical incident that has taken place,” he said. “We’re not here to hide anything by any means, but we do have to protect the integrity of investigations and there’s data privacy and policies we have to follow.”
McDonald said he plans to visit the Royalton Public Schools in the near future. Although the district doesn’t have a school resource officer at the time, McDonald said he believes having a law enforcement presence in schools helps build a relationship with the students at an early age.
“It helps them see that we’re there to help them,” he said.
In addition, it offers more protection at the school, he said.
When he isn’t working, McDonald enjoys spending time with his wife and children, cooking, reading nonfiction books, fishing, hunting and more.
