By Zach Hacker
Staff Writer
Local bar and restaurant owners took another hit in the name of COVID-19 safety this week.
As cases of the virus have surged in Minnesota over the last 10 days, Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday he is “turning back the dial” in an attempt to slow the spread.
New restrictions are being placed on activities that are deemed “high-risk” by public health officials.
“It is not our intent to demonize any industry or any activity,” Walz said. “It’s simply important for us to understand, eight months into this, what is spreading this thing.”
The added restrictions are being placed on social gatherings along with bars and restaurants. According to Walz, 71% of the cases in Minnesota can be traced to private social gatherings including weddings, funerals and backyard barbecues, along with bars and restaurants. Data from contact tracing also shows a doubling in infections at social gatherings after 9 p.m., due in part, according to the Governor, to lowered inhabitions and lackadaisical social distancing from alcohol consumption.
New restrictions put in place went into effect at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov.13, unless otherwise noted:
• No more than 10 people at any indoor or outdoor private social gathering;
• No more than three households can be present at any indoor or outdoor private social gathering;
• On Nov. 27, receptions for weddings and funerals will be limited to 50 people. That number drops to 25 people on Dec. 11. These apply only to the reception and not to the wedding, funeral or similar planned ceremony itself;
• None of these events are allowed to take place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.;
• Bars and restaurants are limited to 50% capacity or no more than 150 people;
• Counters are to be closed for seating and service, unless it is a counter-service only establishment;
• Patrons must be seated at tables. No bar games that require standing are permitted; and
• No dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Establishments may remain open for delivery and takeout during those hours.
The order left area business owners frustrated, even if it wasn’t a complete surprise.
“We had heard rumblings for the past week or so that something was going to happen,” said Amy Willis, co-owner of Red Rooster Bar and Grill in Genola. “We assumed he wasn’t going to shut us down completely again, so we thought it might be something like this.”
She said she understands the concerns behind the restrictions, but is skeptical the new orders are going to have an impact on the spread of COVID-19. She feels they might make sense for bars and restaurants in large cities, but believes they will unnecessarily hamstring what an establishment like Red Rooster can do to keep revenue flowing despite the large space that can accomodate social distancing guidelines.
She said the order to close at 10 p.m. will particularly hurt on Friday and Saturday nights. The portion of the order that does not allow bar games is also a concern.
“We’ll miss out on pool and dart leagues; and those just help us stay busy on a week night when we normally wouldn’t be busy,” Willis said.
The bar will now be open from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sunday. Thursday will still be Bingo night and Willis said they are trying to run food specials to help make up for the lost revenue.
Perhaps her biggest concern is not knowing how long this will last.
“If this was just a two or three week thing — we’ll make it work,” Willis said. “My concern is that this could be just the beginning of adding different restrictions; or that this could stretch out like it did (this spring.)”
Deb Wenner, co-owner of 10 Spot Bar and Lounge in Royalton, said her business is already at 50% capacity and stands to lose 18 more seats with counter space no longer usable. Still, she is confident that — frustrating as it may be — this too shall pass.
“We’re going to get through it,” Wenner said. “We’re just gonna hang tight. We have a tight community that is amazing, and we know they will be there for us.”
10 Spot will be open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday. Wenner said one her biggest concerns is about members of her staff that won’t be getting as many hours.
“We’ll get together as a team and see how it goes these first couple days — maybe the first week,” she said. “We’re going to do our best to keep COVID out and do whatever we can to keep everyone safe.”
Andy Leidenfrost, owner of Frosty’s Bar & Grill in Pierz, expressed similar concerns, adding that the state government should provide some sort of financial assistance for employees who are now going to be without a substantial portion of their usual income.
“I really feel for our employees,” he said. “From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., that’s when their money is made. They depend on tips, so taking out that time period is going to make a huge difference for them. I just think, if you want to shut down; the state should make amends for that.”
For Leidenfrost, the recent restrictions add to what has been a difficult first year. He and his wife, Emily, took ownership of what was formerly known as Brickyard Bar and Banquet Hall on June 1. Still, he is trying to remain optimistic and get creative in other ways to keep the revenue streams flowing.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Everyone always says that your first year when you open as a business is supposed to be your best. Now we get all of these restrictions, but there’s nothing we can do about it. A lot of people are a lot worse off than we are.”
Ways Leidenfrost is trying to combat the changes include adding new specials to his menu, which might include a steak night and a rib night. Frosty’s also hosts a meat raffle each Saturday to coincide with its all-you-can-eat chicken special. They will be opening earlier to serve breakfast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well. It is now open from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
“If you can’t stay open as late, then you have to open earlier,” Leidenfrost said. “Anything we can do to get by until this stuff passes, we’re willing to try it.”
Walz said during his announcement that he understood the frustrations of business owners hurt by the restrictions, but felt swift action needed to be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19. “We need to move now,” Walz said. “This has moved incredibly quickly.
“This is painful. It’s no fun. We should have broken the back of this thing months ago in this country,” Walz said.
On Wednesday, Minnesota reported 4,900 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after that number topped 5,400 twice in the previous four days. Twenty three deaths were also reported Tuesday.
Morrison County reported 27 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its case total since the start of the pandemic to 1,263. There are 318 active cases in the county, which has a case rate of 96 infected people per 10,000.
Though the need to slow the spread of COVID-19 is not lost on local business owners, new restrictions are making what has already been a tough six-to-eight months even worse.
“We’re still trying to rebound from being shut down in the spring,” Willis said. “It’s just daily trying to climb out of that hole. We’re still trying to find ways to increase traffic with our restaurant, which is damn near impossible to do. It’s a daily battle.”
