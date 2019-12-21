In order to balance cost effectiveness and collection efficiency the city of Little Falls has decided to amend the recycling contract with City Sanitary to remove glass and certain plastics from collection effective in January 2020.
Gregg Burgardt, owner of City Sanitary, said that because so much glass breaks before getting to the point of recycling, large quantities are sent to the landfill by the processor which comes at a cost.
After picking it up, dumping it in the truck, hauling it, dumping it into a larger pile at the facility, transporting it and dumping it again at Python’s Recycling of St. Cloud, more than 50% of the glass can be broken. Burgardt said that broken glass contaminates batches of recyclable glass, which leads to entire batches being dumped in the landfill because facilities like Python’s have no resources to sort out the broken glass.
“When it gets to Python’s, they charge me a processing fee and when the markets were good, I used to get a check back once a month from them, and that always paid my transporting cost and my time. But now, with the way the markets are, I don’t get a check from them at all. In fact, I owe them money every month,” Burgardt said.
The City Council approved the amendment and five-year extension of the recycling contract at the Dec. 2 meeting. Recycling costs for residents will be at a set rate until 2021.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said, “The reason the changes are going into effect and the rates aren’t going down is that the materials no longer being accepted are causing the costs of processing the materials to go up at the recycling facility that the hauler is using.”
Radermacher also said that removing those costly items offsets the costs of maintaining the rate for the hauler.
Recycling reports submitted to the city for July, August and September, showed the city recycles 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of glass each month.
Burgardt said that glass recycling has decreased for several years.
If residents don’t find an alternative recycling option, trash collectors may see more than two tons of glass reflected in their weigh-ins. City Sanitary collects trash for the south side of Little Falls, and Burgardt said that after a few months he’ll have a better idea of how much the extra weight affects them. He said that the landfill collects $65 per ton of trash, so a full 20-yard truck could potentially cost $500 to $600.
However, Radermacher said the extra weight won’t amount to any significant costs to residents. The Council did approve a slight increase in trash rates for 2020, which could offset the extra costs to the hauler incurred by the weight of the glass thrown away.
“Right now it’s either look at increasing the cost or changing what we’re going to be recycling, and after all the discussion and input, I would agree that this is the path we have to take at this point,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
As defined in agreement accepted material will include: aluminum and steel bimetal cans, plastics 1, 2 and 5, newspapers, phone books and various paper products, brown paper bags, and cardboard.
Burgardt said that if residents do their best to follow the guidelines it will decrease contamination, which is an issue with plastics and cardboard bundles.
Residents will receive a notice of updated accepted materials and guidelines asking that plastics and cans be combined in a bin, paper products can be combined in a second bin and cardboard must adhere to size requirements and be bound together. Burgardt said residents often try to overfill bins, and that multiple bins can be used so long as they are no larger than the green recycling bin.
At the meeting, Radermacher said, “It needs to be a balance of efficiency of what is getting recycled, cost effectiveness of how that collection is taking place, as well as some level of ease for the resident.” He also commended the hauler for being patient and working with the Council.
Chuck Parins of Morrison County Public Works said that the landfill will continue taking glass and plastics numbers 1 and 2 free of charge for residents. He also said that although Employment Enterprises Inc. recycles glass, it is not in a position to accept it at such a large scale.
