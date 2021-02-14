New pastor of Community Covenant Church in Upsala eager to serve the community

A friend, a shepherd. Someone who’s encouraging. That is what the congregation at the Community Covenant Church in Upsala can expect from their new pastor, Steve Weihsmann. With a heart for people, including helping them heal whether physically, mentally, emotionally or spiritually, he and his wife, Anne, are ready to serve the Upsala community.
The couple and their four children, Ryan, Carly, Jackson and Ellie, moved recently from Harris to Upsala. While Weihsmann officially started as the church’s new pastor, Feb. 1, it wasn’t until last Sunday, Feb. 7, he held his first sermon at the church.
Although Weihsmann was recommended by the superintendent of the Northwest Conference, a mission region of the Evangelical Covenant Church, which the Community Covenant Church is a member of, Weihsmann believes it was ultimately God who led his family to Upsala.
“We just kept walking through the open doors. It was God’s arrangement that we ended up here for sure. It was a good fit for our family and a good fit for our church,” he said.
Weihsmann was originally ordained in Sturbridge, Mass. in 1987. However, the calling to become a pastor began well before he attended North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago, Ill. It started with participating in a special program offered by the Covenant Church that allowed college students to try out ministry in a church. Weihsmann was connected with a church in Beloit, Wis. and served under Pastor LeRoy Carlson.
“I had a wonderful experience there. The gifts I had for ministry were affirmed and he was a great mentor. It steered me toward seminary and ministry,” he said.
Growing up in Ridgeway, Pa., Weihsmann said he was raised in a Christian home. In many ways, his parents, Peter and Kay, inspired him in his own faith journey. They were also members of a Covenant Church.
“My mother has been a strong prayer warrior all her life and very concerned with helping others and participating in ministries of compassion,” he said.
One thing Weihsmann continues to appreciate about his father, who died Oct. 2, 2010, was his ability to comprehend the majesty and grace of God in the mechanical world and mathematical equations as well as capturing it through his artwork.
“My father was an engineer and an artist. He worked with electric motors all his life and could see the creativity and order of God in the way the world follows mathematical and physical principles,” he said. “It speaks of a God that brings order out of chaos and his love arranges the world in a way which we can not only survive, but also see beauty.”
Weihsmann said, like his father, he is fascinated by the fact that if the Earth was tilted slightly differently on the axis, was closer or further away from the sun or the combination of gases were different, that humans wouldn’t be able to inhabit the Earth.
“Everything was diligently and carefully created by God,” he said.
While Peter’s family knew he painted, no one really knew how many paintings he had created until after he died. Many were from the time before he met Kay or had children.
As an artist himself, Weihsmann wishes he would have known how much his father truly painted.
“He had this really quirky artistic sense — a wonderful brain for mechanical engineering and then he painted these quirky things like a robot putting itself together, an old man taking a bath in a wooden bath tub, a dragon hatching out of an egg and others,” he said.
Weihsmann has painted for many years, mostly with either acrylic or oil paints. While the motifs vary, he particularly likes painting different landscapes. In many ways, he finds painting to be quite therapeutic, as well.
“I am a very visual person, so I love how God made things look and I try to see if I can capture some of that,” he said.
Weihsmann met Anne while they were studying at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. They met through a mutual friend and were also part of the same InterVarsity Christan Fellowship on campus.
Although she was certain that he was the one long before he did, Weihsmann recalls praying to God for direction when it came to their relationship. Both had graduated from college. He was back in Cleveland while she had returned to Milwaukee, Wis. It was while he was working for a landscaper, planting grass outside the local library, he heard God speak to him through his thoughts.
“I heard him say, ‘You are never going to find another girl like her,’ so I went after her and started writing love letters to her,” he said.
Anne responded to his letters, essentially telling him that talk was cheap.
“It made me more determined to show her I was sincere,” he said.
The two married June 7, 1980.
“It hasn’t always been easy, but it has always been exciting. She really is an amazing woman,” he said.
With a gift for listening to people and Anne’s God-given ability to discern and understand quickly, they provide marital counseling for other couples.
One opportunity serving at the Community Covenant Church Weihsmann is very thankful for is that he and Anne will be able to work as a team. They have not always had the opportunity to do that with her working another job outside the church at times, along with caring for one of their sons, who has developmental challenges.
In 2020, the couple co-authored “Backward Glances: Faith Through a Rearview Mirror.” In it, the two share how their faith grew and made sense of their Christian walk. The book includes 83 essays that are amusing, entertaining, challenging and encouraging and speaks of their observations of life and faith from both sides of the church doors.
Anne also authored the book, “The Mistake Has a Name.” Inspired by a true story, the books tells of a young girl whose dreams are crushed by the reality of her devastating childhood from a self-absorbed mother and an alcoholic father to harsh teachers and the betrayal of trusted men. However, through several women who reflect the goodness of God and through it, she discovers a heavenly father.
“The novel was inspired by a woman we know whose life was very messed up and wonderfully redeemed,” he said.
Weihsmann said Anne’s book about the young girl has been used many times to help other women who have had a difficult life to find redemption. One of his friends, a chaplain who has a prison ministry, has also given it to several of the incarcerated women who have found some hope through the story.
Music is a big part of Weihsmann’s life. He plays the guitar, both electric and acoustic, as well as some percussion. Throughout the years, he has composed several songs, as well. In one way, music had a role in leading him to surrender to Jesus Christ and accept him as his Lord and savior.
Weihsmann said when he was about 10 years old, he got into a bad crowd of boys. Stealing items from the local convenience store, breaking beer bottles on old ladies’ porches and other shenanigans became the thing to do.
However, about a year later when he was 11, he had the chance to go to a Covenant Bible Camp that forever changed his life and the path he was heading in.
“I saw something I really wanted in the lives of the counselors and the faith they had in Christ. I was also really drawn by the music,” he said.
One song in particular that made a difference to Weihsmann during the Thursday camp night was “He is Everything to Me,” by Ralph Carmichael.
“That night I confessed every sin I could think of, asked for forgiveness and asked Jesus to be Lord of my life,” he said.
Besides enjoying spending time with his family, Weihsmann likes to paint, hunt, play and write music, read, write, model railroad and ride his Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail motorcycle.
