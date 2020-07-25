New pastor at Word of Life Church eager to serve

Brian Lunn, the new pastor at the Word of Life Church in Upsala, was 11 years old when he decided he wanted to become pastor. After attending a congregational meeting where the need for calling a pastor was discussed, but not understanding the process, Lunn said he had asked his grandma why it was so hard to find a pastor.
“Grandma said not many want to be a pastor, so I decided then I wanted to be a pastor,” he said.
Growing up in the small town of Story City, Iowa, Lunn said his parents had him baptized as an infant and raised him in a Christian home with Christian principles. Wanting to go deeper in this faith in his teen years, Lunn ended up going the wrong way in the sense that he became very legalistic in his faith. Doing good works and following all the rules and regulations without a blemish, but never quite feeling like he measured up, Lunn said it wasn’t until his Pastor Earl Korhonen pointed him in the right direction.
“My pastor told me the purpose of the law is to show us we need a savior. That was the big turning point for me, realizing I could be saved by grace instead of having to be perfect,” he said.
Although he understood God had forgiven him for his past sins, Lunn
said he had always felt like he always to get better than he was and if it wasn’t a continuous upward climb, he was doomed.
“It was miserable. My journey since then I have discovered legalism is selfish. After I had grasped the grace of God, knowing that I am forgiven and that God is pleased with me because of the death and resurrection of Jesus, I can actually start caring about my neighbor. It isn’t about good works,” he said.
Lunn said reading the book “Free from the Law” by Carl Rosenius, a book his pastor had given him, helped him tremendously.
Being in Upsala is in many ways a dream come true for Lunn. It’s perfect for him, a small town boy, and his wife, Leeanna, who grew up in Stratford, Iowa, another small town, it’s all they wanted. It is a move their young children, Erik, Caedmon, Linnea and Haakon have enjoyed, as well. As they moved from Eagan, it is so different from the life they knew.
“They love it here so much. In the city, we were in a townhouse and had a small grass area in front of our unit, but here they have lots of room to run and play. This morning they even went on a bug expedition,” he said.
How Lunn and his family ended up in Upsala began with the congregation reaching out to the Free Lutheran Seminary in Plymouth for pulpit supply. Several seminary students, including Lunn, came to the Word of Life Church and preached from time to time.
Lunn said after he and Leeanna hoped for the Word of Life to find a pastor, but also said that if the congregation was still looking for one by the time he was done with seminary training, Upsala may be a good place to go to.
“My wife and I came here for an interview Feb. 5 and really felt like this is where we ought to be and the congregation felt the same about it. They sent me a letter of call and I accepted it on March 1,” he said.
The family moved in to the parsonage next to the church May 10. Although the Word of Life Church has had pulpit supply provided over the years, including interim pastor, Wayne Hjermstad, Lunn said it is the first time since 2012 that a pastor has lived in the parsonage.
As the congregation and Lunn desire to reach out to the community with the gospel, Lunn said having a pastor will help.
“It’s easier to reach out to the rest of the community with the gospel when you have a pastor and don’t have to worry about some of the pastoral duties, like finding continuous pulpit supply and taking care of everybody. Reaching out is not a one man show. Everybody has gifts from the Holy Spirit and we want those gifts to be put to use in the work of the congregation,” he said.
After graduating from the Free Lutheran Seminary in May, he will be ordained as a pastor Aug. 2, during the 9:30 a.m. service. People are more than welcome to attend, he said.
Although how church was done changed during the stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 to drive-through visits being done, Lunn said the congregation is back to meeting in the congregation hall with social distancing measures in place. Once life is able to more or less return to normal and more community events are happening, Lunn said he is looking forward to getting to know people more in the community. So far, he has met a limited few at the local grocery store and other nearby places.
When he is not fulfilling his pastoral duties, Lunn enjoys spending time Leeanna and their children, reading, researching theology, studying languages, playing the trumpet and the piano, singing, hiking and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.