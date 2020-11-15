New pastor at First Lutheran eager to serve the congregation and community

It is with pure joy Pastor Beth Pottratz has joined the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls as the new pastor. It has been about a year since the congregation was left without a pastor after her predecessor, Pastor Jake Dyrhaug joined a congregation in Wahpeton, N.D. Meanwhile, Pastor Hank French served part-time in the interim.
“I’m very excited to be here as a pastor at First and I am really looking forward to getting to know people, both in the congregation as well as in the community,” she said.
Pottratz said what initially drew her to accepting the position was the positive experience she had when she met with the call committee. She also really liked the vision they had of the church being welcoming, inclusive of people regardless of their past and their heart for serving the community in various ways.
Before Pottratz joined the First Lutheran Church, she worked in a home hospice chaplaincy in the Brainerd Lakes area and before that served as a pastor at the Salem Lutheran Church in Mahtowa for three years.
The road to becoming a pastor wasn’t exactly straight for Pottratz. Although she grew up going to church and faith was a daily part of her life, she initially had her heart set on becoming a teacher. During her high school years, she toggled between teaching Spanish or mathematics. However, her love for Spanish, learning a new language and how speaking in another language opened a person’s whole way of thinking and the way they looked at life, teaching Spanish was a given to her. Besides, Spanish was more fun since playing games and singing songs were a part of it, she said.
The year after Pottratz graduated from college, she went to Uruguay with the Young Adults in Global Mission through the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. There, she worked with a multitude of children who were living in poverty and who were hurting one way or another due to having at least one of their human rights abused.
It was through the church she also learned about liberation theology, how the church stands with the poor and the oppressed. When she returned to the United States, she started teaching Spanish at Augsberg Fairview Academy in south Minneapolis. It was ultimately that experience that led her to return to school to graduate from Luther Seminary in 2016 and being ordained as a pastor, Aug. 5, 2016.
“I was teaching high school Spanish in the inner city and my students were coming to my class with questions about faith, life and their struggles in life,” she said.
Wanting to sit down with students, supporting them and their families, answering all of their questions, but not being able to do so as a teacher, Pottratz discovered she would be able to do all of that as a pastor.
“I felt like I was called to walk with people through the joys and struggles in life and support them and answer their question where God is in the midst of all that,” she said.
Joining a new church in the middle of a pandemic has been different, Pottratz said. As the in-person church services have been suspended since early spring, the church has been working on different ways to get God’s Word out to the members and others in various formats.
The first service she held was videotaped with only one or two people inside the otherwise empty sanctuary. It was a strange feeling to preach as if everyone was there without physically seeing all of them, she said. However, she recognizes the importance of everyone staying safe.
One thing the congregation can expect from Pottratz is that she is real in her preaching and openly shares from her own life, whether joyful moments or painful struggles.
Pottratz said although faith has always been a part of her life, it wasn’t until her college years she discovered a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
“My understanding of Jesus and of my faith grew so much deeper. I also discovered that I love being a Christian that reads scriptures through a Lutheran lens that is focused on being saved by grace and mercy and that it is a gift that God gives us,” she said.
One of the struggles Pottratz share openly about is her clinical depression. While depression runs in her family, other experiences have contributed to it, she said. In those times as well as whenever she faces a difficult situation, she holds tightly to the promise given in John 1:5 — “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness can never extinguish it.” It reminds her of the hope and light found in Jesus, she said.
Pottratz said one of the reasons she decided to open up about her own mental health struggles was to help cut through some of the stigma and shame that are often associated with a diagnosis. She’s also found that by being open herself, it encourages others to open up about their own struggles. Her own experience has also given her a deeper insight into what others may be struggling with, Pottratz said.
“Everybody has their ups and downs,” she said.
Pottratz currently lives in Motley with her husband, Jeremie Vanek and their children, Madison, 11 and Mya, 8. When she isn’t fulfilling her pastoral duties, she enjoys spending time with the family and engaging in any type of fiber crafting, such as embroidery.
Doing crafts has been a therapeutic outlet for her for many years. She finds the active embroidery motion very rhythmic and calming. It’s the same with the art of knitting, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.