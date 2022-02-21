New owners of Pierz Ballroom and Lanes embrace business adventure

As the new owners of the Pierz Ballroom and Lanes in Pierz, Nick and Crystal Ratke are thrilled. They are also tremendously thankful for the huge support the community has shown them as they transition into this new adventure.
The couple officially purchase the business and event center, Dec. 30, 2021.
Crystal said it started with her seeing an online post that the former owners, Joe and Sharon Bell, were looking to sell it. She took a screen shot of the post and sent it to her husband with the words, “Are we doing this?”
Once it was clarified she was talking about buying the business, Nick responded that they should look into it. Crystal said she called him to tell him she had only been joking, given how busy they both are with family and their regular jobs. He works as a welder for Xcel Energy, she as a practice manager and lead technician at Litke’s Veterinary Service in Pierz.
“He said, ‘Why can’t we reap some of the benefits of ownership?’” Crystal said.
Three days later, they met with the Bells, looked at the business and event center. After talking it over for another two days, the couple then let Joe and Sharon know that wanted to buy the business.
Crystal said that while she and Nick are both very hard workers and knew they could do it, it was ultimately how well the business was set up that sold them on buying it. Joe and Sharon are also teaching them about the business and how to do things.
“They have it very well set up. They’ve really mastered how to run an amazing business and took amazing care of it. They just made it easy. It was almost too easy not to buy it,” Crystal said.
What makes it even sweeter, Crystal said, is that she used to work at the Ballroom, bussing tables, when she was 11 or 12 years old.
“This was one of my first jobs, growing up,” she said.
Joe and Sharon owned the Pierz Ballroom and Lanes for 13 years. Before that, the business was owned by Stan and Toots Przybilla. It was under that couple Crystal worked as a young girl. Still today, she recalls Toots’ compliment about her being a hard worker.
“It was just a great boost. It was a good confidence builder as a 12-year-old,” she said.
As the couple learns more about the business each day, both Nick and Crystal are very grateful for the Bells’ endless support of them and willingness to answer any of their questions. When things get extremely busy, Joe and Sharon don’t mind stepping in to help when asked. All the while showing the Ratkes their support and confidence in that they will do an excellent job.
“It means a lot to us,” Crystal said.
Since the couple purchased the business, Joe has been working closely with Nick to show him the ins and outs of how the building works when it comes to maintenance and more.
The skills and previous knowledge of fixing and repairing things has come in handy for Nick.
“If I didn’t feel comfortable with the aspects of this building and how to take care of it, I don’t know that we would have bought it. You definitely need to have some kind of mechanical background,” he said.
Besides the ballroom with an open bar, the downstairs features several bowling lanes and an arcade. As the couple works at the business, it gives their children, Caiden, Daniel and Lucille, room to run around, play, visit the arcade, bowl and more.
Their children are also very excited about their parents now owning the ballroom and bowling alley. Caiden, who is the oldest of the children at age 12, is eager to learn more about the business and how to do things.
The ballroom has a capacity of 650. Providing the event space for wedding couples and their guests, as well as for other functions, has been a great experience.
Different bowling leagues meet at the bowling alley too, during the week. On the weekends, they have open bowling, which has been a fun time to interact with people in the community.
“We didn’t know how many avid bowlers are in this area. The amount of amazing bowlers we have are great,” Crystal said.
Looking to the future, Nick and Crystal are considering what else they can bring to the community. Remembering the stories her grandmother told her of going to the ballroom on weekend dances, Crystal said she’d love to have a ballroom dance instructor come in to hold dance classes at some point.
The couple has also talked about possibly hosting football games. On one side of the ballroom, they can show for instance, the Pierz football game for those who are unable to travel to watch them play at the state competition, on the big screen. Or perhaps host a youth movie night, Crystal said.
One thing is for certain, they said, Pierz Ballroom and Lanes presents a great opportunity to bring the community together in different ways.
