New owner, same great service at Bieganek Insurance and Randall State Insurance

    A staple in Morrison County, Bieganek Insurance in Little Falls and Randall State Insurance in Randall has a new owner, who prides himself on providing the same great experience and service to their clients, said Ben Nelson.

    Nelson purchased the two insurance agencies from Julie Zupko, Jan. 1. Having owned an insurance agency in Rogers for the last 10 years and growing up in the industry as his family has owned the well-established Nelson Insurance Agency in Upsala since 1926, it was time to return to his roots of Central Minnesota, Nelson said.

Having grown up in the insurance industry, Ben Nelson, new owner of Bieganek Insurance and Randall State Insurance, knew it was something he wanted to work in after he graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 2009.

