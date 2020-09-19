Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge now has a new observation deck thanks to The Friends of Crane Meadows group and several community volunteers. Project leader Frank Gosiak said the group received about $15,000 in grant funding for materials to build a deck to support education out at the refuge.
One mission of Friends of Crane Meadows is to support refuge projects and educational programs, and the grant from the Minnesota DNR Fish and Wildlife helped them do just that.
“It will be used by schools and kids of all ages, for continuing education credits for teachers and we want to set up some education for the general public as well,” Gosiak said.
Although outdoor spaces in Crane Meadows are open to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitor centers and other public facilities are closed. For the project to be completed, Gosiak said they were not able to build the deck on site.
But, Gosiak’s friend and volunteer Chris VanRisseghem had a space on the west side of Little Falls to construct the deck.
“So we got a group of people together. Part of the deal of getting the grant was I eventually had to use 25 different volunteers. So we got a bunch together and came up with a plan we built the deck offsite and once it was all completed we put it into where it was supposed to go,” Gosiak said.
The observation deck is placed near one of the last remaining Sedge meadows in Minnesota, which can be home to rare wetland birds, snakes, butterflies, dragonflies and more.
A kiosk will be placed at the deck to provide education about the area and the importance of Sedge meadows, Gosiak said. He also worked with the DNR and local educators to put together a curriculum for students from preschool to high school to help educate them about the area.
Although the observation deck won’t be host to school groups and clubs anytime soon, Gosiak said once the pandemic passes, entire classrooms will be able to visit Crane Meadows and use the deck for education.
The deck would also work well for those interested in birdwatching or just looking to observe the surrounding nature.
It took about four weeks to build the observation deck and it was placed at Crane Meadows at the end of August. Gosiak said it was a great team effort by local community members.
“I was brought up in a community where everyone kind of helped each other out. We were farmers and when somebody had a need, everybody got together and nobody discussed costs. They just chipped in,” he said.
That kind of thinking is something Gosiak hopes people will try and continue to have through tough times, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If someone does need help, then we should assist them,” he said.
When the pandemic either settles or passes, Gosiak said the final aspect of the grant and observation deck build is holding a grand opening to introduce the addition to the community.
The refuge lands at Crane Meadows are open from 30 minutes prior to and 30 minutes after sunset each day. For a complete list of regulations and trail maps, visit: www.fws.gov/refuge/crane_meadows/
Some of the 25 volunteers included: Chris and George VanRisseghem, Brent, Devin and Chris Prokott, Loren Bobick, Donna Hinnenkamp, Bonnie Karnowski, Christine Gosiak, Dan Orr and George Lancaster.
