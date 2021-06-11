Chad David Wenz, 38, New London, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree possession of methamphetamine and one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 8 a.m. June 3, deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officers responded to a residence on Ranch Road near Hillman to assist Stearns County in executing a search warrant for an individual identified as Trenell Earl Rogers.
Officers were holding a perimeter around the residence, watching for vehicles coming from it, when a deputy heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of where the warrant was being executed. While assisting in the execution of the warrant, one of the deputies observed two males standing near a white truck in a pasture. He approached the males and made contact with Rogers.
Stearns County officers made contact with the other male, who was identified as Wenz. A deputy observed firearms near both Wenz and Rogers as arrests were being made. Officers advised the deputy that Wenz had been firing an “AR style rifle,” which produced the gunshots he had heard earlier, the complaint said.
Wenz was searched by Stearns County deputies, and they found a black container in his pocket which contained suspected methamphetamine and a scale, according to the complaint. Wenz allegedly told law enforcement that someone had given him the container the previous evening at a bar. He told law enforcement he thought it was a camera case, and denied that the methamphetamine belonged to him.
The three packages suspected of being methamphetamine field-tested positive and weighed a total of 10.05 grams.
The third degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine. If convicted on the fifth degree charge, Wenz could face five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
