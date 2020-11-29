New livestock Minnesota Extension educator eager to help area farmers

The journey to become the new livestock Minnesota Extension educator for Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties has been adventurous for Dana Adams.
Growing up in Alexandria, Va. with her Air Force parents, Adams said it wasn’t until while she was attending the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va. to obtain her bachelor’s degree, she fell in love with agriculture during a study trip abroad.
Studying a veterinary course in the Netherlands, working with cows and pigs, before long she was hooked.
“That was my first time working with livestock and I was fascinated how a ruminant animal makes her own protein, makes a really high quality source of good and I thought that was the coolest thing in the world,” she said.
When Adams returned to the United States, she started talking with farmers in northern Virginia, devoured books and videos, eager and passionate to learn as much as she could to get a better understanding of a world she didn’t grow up in, she said.
Looking to obtain a master’s degree, Adams reached out to a professor at the South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings, S.D. During her years at SDSU, Adams completed three projects, which included working with the Extension on a farm research trial and later teach inner-city kids about cows.
She graduated from SDSU in 2014 with a master’s degree in dairy management with an emphasis on nutrition.
Because she wanted to get more experience in the field and learn more about how a commercial farm works, Adams started working as a milker at a 1,200 head pasture-based dairy for 6 months in New Zealand.
It was an experience like not other and one she treasures. By observing and listening to the owner of the farm, Adams said she learned a lot.
“He did an exceptional job of managing a pasture-based system and I really admired that, so I took it as an opportunity to understand how pasture-based systems can operate well,” she said.
Her experience also gave her a greater appreciation for the amount of work and high level of sanitation that goes into running a pristine parlor.
“New Zealand was truly a unique experience to contrast both culture and agricultural practices with the USA,” she said.
After Adams returned to the U.S., she accepted an agricultural and natural resources educator position wit Pure Extension in Terra Haute, Ind. The position enabled her to speak, teach and fundamentally impact her community. Some of the programs she found the most rewarding were Indiana’s Dairy Youth Academy, private applicator trainings and the Terra Haute Local food Days, she said.
While Adams enjoyed her work in Indiana, she had a desire to return to livestock. When the opportunity to work as a livestock Extension educator in Minnesota, Adams jumped at the opportunity. The work was also a great fit and in line with her master’s degree.
Adam’s work as a livestock Extension educator includes working with producers to identify what kind of support they need and want and need to learn more about in order to make their farm stronger and then bringing it to them.
Because of the pandemic, Adams and other Extension educators, are working from home. Since Adams desire and want to get to know the area farmers, their families and about their farms and is eager to provide her services, Adams said working from home has made it more challenging to develop those relationships. However, she remains hopeful that over time, that will eventually change, she said.
When she is not working, Adams enjoy spending time with her husband, Anthony, crocheting, knitting, painting and more. She and Anthony also like hiking, visiting Farmer’s Markets and getting to know the producers of the food they eat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.