Kay Steffen has worked with animals for nearly 20 years, and has dedicated many years of service to the Morrison County Humane Society as well. After years of spending time as a board member, a kennel attendant, an office staff, she is now the director of the Humane Society.
“I was approached by a board member to see if I would be interested in filling the position. He knows my background,” Steffen said. “I’ve done all of it.”
Steffen officially started her position two months ago, Dec. 16, 2019. But her story with the Humane Society started in 2003, when she joined as a board member. Around the same time, Steffen started a dog kennel and grooming business. She left both positions around 2013, when she started working at the Humane Society as a kennel attendant, and soon after, at the front desk.
After two years, Steffen went on a nearly three-year hiatus, part of which she worked at a local hotel, until she was offered her current position at the Humane Society.
“So here I am again,” she said.
Steffen also worked with a Humane Society in Illinois, where she lived before moving back to Minnesota, her home state, in 2003.
Each day Steffen shows up to work, often on her days off, accompanied by her dog Dragon, an 8-year-old gray and white Pit Bull.
Dragon is often introduced to new animals at the shelter to see how well they get along with dogs. Steffen said he’s great for it because, “He gets along with everybody.”
On Mondays, Steffen and an animal of her choosing visit the Harmony House Daycare in Little Falls to educate children on how to approach dogs and cats. Recently, Harmony House for the elderly in Pierz reached out to Steffen to request the same service.
If there is not an animal Steffen feels comfortable bringing to the facilities, Dragon yet again offers his skill and friendly demeanor to get the job done.
Recently, another animal has become an office employee.
“We now have a mascot here,” Steffen said. “We have a three-legged cat. His name is Lieutenant Dan. He came in with four legs and had injuries on his toes since he had been caught in landscaping material under somebody’s deck. When they brought him in and we took him to the vet he didn’t have feeling in most of the leg.”
Lieutenant Dan’s injuries unfortunately required an immediate amputation, but Steffen said he is as lively and able as any cat with four legs. It’s been a few months since his amputation, so he is healed and is free to live his days wandering about the Humane Society and lounging on the cat tower.
“I’ve had people approach me about adopting him, but he is ours. Everyone that sees him loves him though. I mean he’s 8, so when he gets too old to be on this hard floor then somebody will take him home. Probably me,” Steffen giggles.
She said it wouldn’t be unlike her to volunteer taking an animal home.
The staff and volunteers at the Humane Society are wonderful people, Steffen said. The facility has one full-time manager, three part-time positions and several volunteers, she said. They are all a part of a group text to stay informed about the daily operations even on their days off.
“I love it here. This is home. I’m even here when it’s my day off. We’re a little family, the staff and volunteers,” Steffen said.
Steffen, who’s participated in every aspect of the shelter, said her new position requires a bit more office time and less time with the animals. However, she attends every vet appointment and even performs shots, testing, micro-chipping and grooming, among the long list of work necessary to run the facility.
Part of Steffen’s job is to pay bills, manage bank accounts and write grant proposals.
“I’m always trying to find more money for us, because we survive on donations of others,” she said.
Since the Humane Society is also the city pound, meaning they have to take each and every stray from the area, Steffen said they receive some funding from area cities, townships and the county.
If someone brings in a stray from outside contracted areas, they are required to pay a fee which goes toward the animal’s care. Also, Steffen said people often surrender their own pets, which comes at a cost as well.
What’s important for those surrendering their pets, she said, is filling out a form with as much information about the animal as possible. It helps the animal in the adoption process and increases their chance of finding a forever home.
Luckily, Steffen was pleased to report that animals don’t stay too long in the shelter. The longest term residents have been there since fall 2019. This is in part due to adoption efforts of the facility and the help of other businesses, like Pet Smart, which adopt animals out on behalf of the Humane Society and also hold adoption events.
Steffen said that starting Feb. 15, the Shoppes of Little Falls will hold an event offering the Humane Society a booth for adoption awareness. The hope is that it will be a monthly or bimonthly event, Steffen said.
They also hope to hold fundraisers a lot more in the upcoming months. Steffen said they are already looking into occupying a booth for the annual Dam Festival in June, as well as entering a float in the parade.
