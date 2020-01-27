A new living facility for independently disabled people is open with Horizon Health Inc. near the Little Falls Golf Course.
The home, called United Bridges, is a general lodging home for high-functioning adults with disabilities, said Program Director Christine Houston.
“I just don’t think there is anything around this area like this,” said Designated Coordinator, Sheila Curtiss. “So this is something new and letting people know that it’s there, so people who do live at home with families still, this is an option for them. They can come here and they can live and be independent.”
The facility has 12 rooms, so each person can have their own, as well as several shared rest rooms, and indoor/outdoor common spaces including a kitchen, living room and patio.
The rooms come equipped with a bed, a dresser and an armoire. There will also be two respite rooms for temporary stays.
United Bridges can provide special services like transportation, medication reminders, laundry assistance, cleaning and more. They will also provide three meals a day with an on-site cook.
Houston and Curtiss both came into their positions six months ago. They have worked in group homes in the past and were offered these new positions based on their experience.
“We see a lot of people too who are already in low income apartments, or even within our company that are living on their own, but there’ll be a 20 or 30 year old who is living with elderly people. So there’s that big of a difference between them and they’re not comfortable,” Houston said.
The goal of the facility is to provide a community of like-people. Curtiss said that they’ll have events and residents will be able to do activities together.
There will be staff at the facility 24/7 just as a support person, as both Houston and Curtiss said residents keep their independence. Although the facility is still in the hiring process, on site staff will be trained in CPR, First Aid and other skills required for the position.
United Bridges will be holding an open house Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1201 Hilton Road, Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.