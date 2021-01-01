Tara Lynne Lee, 47, New Hope, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance along with a gross misdemeanor count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the official statement, on Dec. 10, an officer from the Motley Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle heading toward Motley via Highway 10. The officer observed the suspect vehicle and clocked it going 40 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.
The officer stopped the vehicle and identified Lee as a passenger in the vehicle. It was discovered that the suspect vehicle was listed as stolen.
The officer asked Lee if there were any drugs on her, at which time she allegedly admitted that she uses methamphetamine, but denied that there were drugs in the vehicle. She gave the officer permission to search her personal belongings inside the vehicle, where he allegedly found a plastic pipe in a bag that Lee claimed was hers. The pipe later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Allegedly also inside the bag was a glass bottle containing several pills, which later were identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride, a Schedule III drug that cannot be possessed without a prescription. Lee allegedly told the officer that the pills were antibiotics for which she had a prescription. She did not have any prescription bottles with her.
If convicted of the felony, Lee faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
