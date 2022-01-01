New Harding Place director passionate about helping vets

With an admiration for veterans and a passion for helping them, becoming the new director for Harding Place in Harding was in many ways a natural step for Jordan Yiri. With a month in since he first started working at the assisted living facility, Yiri said he has no regrets.
“It’s been awesome getting to know each one of these residents and knowing more about them personally,” he said.
Yiri comes from a family with a long history of serving in the United States military. He himself served in the Army Reserves from 2014 to 2016. Looking back, Yiri said many of the things he learned while serving remain with him today.
“It was a great experience. I learned a lot about different leadership styles and skill that I will always take with me. Just having those bonds with the soldiers is something that I will always cherish throughout my lifetime,” he said.
Yiri completed his undergraduate degree in community psychology with an emphasis in mental health from St. Cloud State University in 2016. Most recently, he graduated from St. Mary’s University in 2020 with a master’s degree in human health administration.
Growing up in Hutchinson, Yiri said it wasn’t until he was in college that he discovered his passion for working with veterans. But after volunteering at the VA, it didn’t take long before he started working there, as well, as a nursing assistant.
“I helped at the rehab department, so that’s kind of what drew me to the elderly aging population, especially with veterans,” he said.
There are many things Yiri likes about working with veterans. Besides always having had an admiration for veterans, Yiri said hearing their stories, learning about their background and all of the big changes that they’ve seen throughout their lives, is inspiring.
Yiri also likes the rural setting of Harding.
“It’s just a nice environment and community to be a part of,” he said.
As Harding Place is a part of Horizon Health, Yiri said that while it is his first time working at Harding Place, he has past experience working for Horizon Health.
When it comes to leadership style, Yiri focuses a lot on communication and respect. To him, respect is something that is earned. He also believes in leading by example, not only in showing trust and in earning respect, but in having a good work ethic and require the same.
Observing the work styles at the Harding Place has helped Yiri get to know everyone a little better as well as how they operate. By not requiring others to adhere to his work style, Yiri said it has helped him become a better leader to simply observe and adjust to the work styles that are already in place. It is what the residents are used to and the employees have implemented for a long time. Yet at the same time, he looks at what works and what doesn’t to find ways to improve.
“I think we’re starting to find a good groove here and work great together,” he said.
While it has been a lot to learn about the different policies and procedures at Harding Place, Yiri said that the staff and the residents welcoming him with open arms helped tremendously. It is something he is very thankful for.
“The staff has been absolute rock stars, helping me transition into this role,” he said.
Although Yiri lives with his wife, Greta, in Pequot Lakes, he welcomes the 40-minute commute. It gives him time to decompress each day after work, as well as, prepares him for the day ahead. For the most part, with the exception of the recent winter storm, an easy commute, he said.
When he isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with Greta, their children, Dawson, 17 months, and Presley, three months. He also likes to go hunting and fishing.
“We both come from a pretty big outdoorsy family, so we really enjoying where we live and getting to go outside and so some of those outdoor things when the weather and climate allows,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.