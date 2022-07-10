New GRA director returns to familiar roots

Looking for a change, Karla Zeck found it in Little Falls. As the new executive director for Great River Arts (GRA), she is eager to serve the Little Falls community and surrounding areas, she said.
Zeck started working at Great River Arts, May 31. Besides being thrilled upon learning about the open position, Zeck was even more excited about the opportunity as she has family connections to the city on the Mississippi.
“I have a lot of family ties here. My father, Gary Hammerbeck, grew up here in Little Falls and my grandparents had Hammerbeck’s Nursery, a mechanic shop and a landscaping company,” she said.
Over the years, Zeck has worn many hats. Beginning her senior year at high school, she was inspired by a computer class to pursue a career in graphic design. She double-majored at St. Cloud State University and graduated with bachelor’s degrees in public relations and in speech and communications. It led her to a job as a graphic designer at the corporate office of Herberger’s in St. Cloud where she managed the retail point-of-purchase posters for the company’s 40 stores.
After working at Herberger’s for 15 years, Zeck decided it was time to expand her horizon and to venture into something different. Wanting to work more with typesetting, she started working for a telephone company in the Brainerd Lakes Area where she set the ads for advertisement.
Eventually, her adventure in the typesetting business led her to take on a position with a company that taught educational classes and seminars to bankers and credit unions, she said.
“I really liked that job because I was able to take my typesetting skills and do graphic designs,” she said.
After seven years, Zeck decided it was time to do something else. Remembering her passion for teaching from the time she interned during her college years at Treehouse, a non-profit organization which worked with at-risk children, she set her eyes to become a teacher.
“I always had a passion to work with kids who were at risk, so that was really a life-changing moment for me,” she said.
Zeck credits her mother, Betty Hammerbeck, for the core values that were instilled in her. A stay-at-home-mom, Zeck said she taught her to always be kind, polite, respectful, responsible and to give back to the community. She had a heart for helping people, whether it was going into the rougher parts of the Twin Cities and surrounding areas to serve hot meals or just help people in other ways.
“My mother told me and showed me what it was like to reach out to people of all races and diversity. She has such a servant’s heart,” she said.
Zeck attended graduate school and received three different teaching licenses, which included one in K-12 reading and two in special education, special learning disabilities and emotional behavioral disorders.
Looking at the different events Great River Arts offers, such as the art gallery, the retail space and the art education classes, Zeck said her background in teaching, typesetting and graphic design kind of go hand-in-hand.
One project Zeck has her eyes on at Great River Arts and is very ecstatic about is her three-to-five-year plan to utilize the more than 5,000 square-foot space above Great River arts that is not in use.
“My intention is to make a Great River Arts conference room, men’s and women’s restrooms upstairs and if the space allows, three to four educational classrooms,” she said.
In addition, Zeck said, she’d like to incorporate a dance studio, which would be available for rent. Her goal is to make Great River Arts sustainable, she said.
Zeck encourages people to visit Great River Arts and to check out the wide variety of events the organization is hosting.
When Zeck isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband Chuck and their daughter, Kara, 12, as well as their pets — the Border Collie, Lilly, guinea pigs Waffles and Oreo and canaries Blueberry and Ivy.
Zeck also likes working out, going for walks and more.
For more information about Great River Arts and upcoming events, visit www.greatart.org.
