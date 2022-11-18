    When the position for a new director of operations opened up at Horizon Health, Shani Kedrowski decided to embrace the opportunity.

    “I wasn’t looking, but when this position kind of came to my attention, I decided to give it a try,” she said.

New director of operations eager to join Horizon Health

Shani Kedrowski is thrilled for the opportunity to serve people as the new director of operations at Horizon Health.

