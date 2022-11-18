New director of operations eager to join Horizon Health

When the position for a new director of operations opened up at Horizon Health, Shani Kedrowski decided to embrace the opportunity.
“I wasn’t looking, but when this position kind of came to my attention, I decided to give it a try,” she said.
While she was happy at her previous job, Kedrowski said she is excited for her journey into the world of Horizon Health as its director of operations.
“I was a little nervous at first that I would regret leaving my old job, but I have not once regretted it. Looking back, I feel like it was just some kind of sign when it came across that it was time for a new adventure,” she said.
Kedrowski started working in her new position, Aug. 27. Since then, it’s been a lot of fun getting to know the organization and the staff.
When it comes to all the different leadership positions she’s held, Kedrowski said she’s never seen herself as a boss. Rather, she’s always thought of herself more as a leader of the team, she said.
“I don’t believe there’s anything I can do solo without the team. As far as the residents and the clients, I am a caregiver at heart. If anybody’s not happy, I will make sure that I do whatever I can to take care of it,” she said.
Kedrowski said one of her daily goals is to make sure that her team is working in a way that is going to help them be as happy and healthy as they can be. Making sure the staff and residents feel welcome and comfortable is important to her, she said.
Although she’s relatively new to the job, there are many things Kedrowski loves about Horizon Health, especially the diversity of needs of the people they serve.
“We have everything from memory care facilities to developmental delayed facilities. We have the subsidized housing for completely independent people. We have our health care and hospice and everything kind of links together,” she said.
While Minnesota is her home now, Kedrowski actually grew up in Bellflower, a suburb of Los Angeles. After she graduated from high school, she attended Long Beach City College in Long Beach, Calif. She graduated with an associate’s degree in science and a certificate in medical assisting in 1993.
It was during that time, she met her husband, Todd, who was serving in the United States Navy at the time.
The two married Dec. 10, 1994, and moved to his hometown, Bowlus, in 1998.
Kedrowski said after she graduated from college, she worked as a medical assistant for a group of surgeons for several years. As the couple has three children, Jacob, Nick and Katelyn, she decided to start her own medical transcription business after Katelyn was born.
After running the business successfully for 12 years, Kedrowski decided to sell the business while it was still going well. Part of the reason for selling, she said, she had seen a shift as the medical industry was going away from dictated and transcribed records to more of the point and click records, she said.
Kedrowski returned to school and graduated from Capella University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2016. She then started working with people who were developmentally disabled.
Kedrowski later decided to further her education and eventually graduated from Western Governors University with a master’s degree in business administration in 2020. While she had no specific plans to seek a position that may require a master’s degree, Kedrowski said she simply wanted to be prepared if The opportunity ever arose. It worked out perfectly in the end, she said.
When she isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her family, scrapbooking, crocheting and being outdoors.
She is also looking forward to Horizon Health’s Light of Hope event, where people can donate a minimum of $5 to have a light lit in honor of their loved one on the tree, Dec. 7. For more information, visit www.horizonhealthservices.org.
