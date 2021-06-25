Morrison County, for the first time in several months, has no facilities — school or congregate living — with known cases of COVID-19.
Lincoln Elementary was removed from the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) list during the week of June 18 - 24. It was the last facility in the county to be counted, and serves as an indication of the decline of infections in the county.
Only three cases were reported throughout the county during the week of June 18 - 24, two fewer than what was counted the week before, June 11 - 17. In all, there have been 4,248 cases in Morrison County during the last 14 months.
Ten of those cases are still active, half of them being in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. As of Thursday, there was one infection in Bowlus, Motley, Pierz, Royalton and Upsala, according to Morrison County Public Health.
After two straight weeks of counting a death, Morrison County did not report any during the past week, leaving its total at 62. One person was hospitalized between June 18 - 24, bringing that total to 261.
A new metric was added to Morrison County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard during the past week: a breakdown by age of residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
The data shows about 5,100 residents 65 and older are vaccinated, with 3,800 between 50 - 64 having gotten the shots. Residents in the 18 - 49 age group have received vaccinations to the tune of 3,300; with 150 16- and 17-year-olds and 205 ages 12 -15 getting jabbed.
In all, as of June 22, 12,697 — 48% — of Morrison County residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 115 more than one week earlier. A total of 11,993 — 128 more than the week prior — have completed their shots.
The most recent seven-day reporting period, June 18 - 24, also showed infections are slowing throughout the state. As of Thursday, MDH reported 604,879 total cases of COVID, 695 more than on June 17. That is down almost 200 from the 879 cases reported between June 11 - 17.
Deaths were down in Minnesota, as well. MDH reported 34 new cases between June 18 - 24, for a total of 7,561 since March 6, 2020. The 34 reported by Thursday was 43 fewer than the week before.
A total of 3.036 million (66.5%) Minnesota adults are vaccinated, with 26,017 residents getting their first shot during the last week. That last number is down more than 5,000 from the week before.
The United States hit a grim milestone between the June 16 - 22 reporting period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, as a nation, there were more than 600,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. That came when 2,121 new fatal cases were reported.
In all, 33.396 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and 65.8% of adults are vaccinated.
The CDC lists community spread as being “moderate” throughout the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.