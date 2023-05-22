New artist brings spunk and color to Little Falls Community Services

With a heart for giving back to the community no matter where she lives or works, Maria Schumer of Royalton is thrilled for the opportunity to do just that through art. She is the new art instructor at the Community Services in Little Falls.
Schumer started teaching resin classes through Community Services in January. Beginning in February, she also taught a variety of adult and youth classes at Great River Arts in historic downtown Little Falls, including resin, charcoal, painting and more.
One thing Schumer is super thrilled about this summer is the opportunity to offer youth art camps at Community Services.
“Each youth camp at Little Falls Community Schools will have a theme and an age range to explore developmentally appropriate art opportunities,” she said.
For June, the theme is space camp, she said.
Looking forward to the youth art camps, Schumer said she loves to meet new people and just share the fun of making art, she said.
“Each camp will have a theme and an age range to explore developmentally appropriate art opportunities,” she said.
Schumer encourages people to check out the online catalog of classes and activities Community Services by visiting www.lfalls.k12.mn.us.
Growing up in Necedah, Wis., Schumer said she always loved art and dreamed about becoming an art teacher. However, listening to practical voices in her life, she never pursued an art education, she said.
After she graduated from Messina Area High School in 2007, Schumer was offered a management position at a large corporate company. During this time, she also went to school for a cosmetic laser certification. Later, she transitioned into a traveling manager position at a dental clinic with offices nationwide.
“That’s how I came to Minnesota actually,” she said.
As a traveling agent, she oversaw several of the dental clinics across Minnesota to increase their sales and assist the on-site managers.
After several years, Schumer decided it was time to look for a new adventure and started working at Westre’s Marine and Sport in St. Cloud in sales. Shortly after, she moved to Royalton. Being near to Little Falls, she started volunteering at a variety of places.
“That’s when I started getting really involved with Little Falls. I just fell in love with the town,” she said.
So much so that Schumer wanted to find a job in the city by the Mississippi River. Little did she know at the time that her adventure in boat sales would be short-lived. When the COVID pandemic hit, her position was eliminated.
With Schumer’s involvement in Little Falls, the opportunity to teach resin classes became available through Community Services. Shortly after, she started teaching classes at Great River Arts.
Looking at how opportunity after opportunity opened for her, Schumer said she feels like she was placed perfectly for Little Falls and that God has given her a chance to really use her artistic talent.
“It’s a super big blessing and I am just really happy over it,” she said.
One of the greatest joys for Schumer when she holds youth art classes, is seeing the pure excitement of the children when they make their projects. She likes to make it fun and with her spunky personality, it comes naturally.
“They’re going to remember that experience. It doesn’t matter how they made it or what they made, as long as they’re having a good time. With how the world is like now, I just want to set a good example for them and be a good role model,” she said.
As giving back to the community is important to her, Schumer said that’s why she chose to teach classes through Community Services and Great River Arts, as both give back to the community in their own ways.
When she’s not working, Schumer enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, Rob Opheim, family and friends and hiking with her dog, Rocco.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.