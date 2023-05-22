    With a heart for giving back to the community no matter where she lives or works, Maria Schumer of Royalton is thrilled for the opportunity to do just that through art. She is the new art instructor at the Community Services in Little Falls.

    Schumer started teaching resin classes through Community Services in January. Beginning in February, she also taught a variety of adult and youth classes at Great River Arts in historic downtown Little Falls, including resin, charcoal, painting and more.

New artist brings spunk and color to Little Falls Community Services
Maria Schumer, art educator at Little Falls Community Services, enjoys teaching a variety of classes, including resin, to youth.

