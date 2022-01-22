Never mind Waldo, where’s Ralph?

When people visit City Hall in Upsala, many are startled by the presence of Ralph. He is a full body mannequin who belongs to City Clerk Michelle Stevens.
“He’s keeping things interesting at the office,” she said.
Ralph is positioned in different locations, performing different tasks. For instance, Michelle said, he was dressed up in his business attire and stood near the ballot box as residents voted in the recent school referendum. He has also reviewed paperwork behind the desk and reorganized the filing cabinet.
Because Ralph is a full body mannequin, people sometimes mistake him for a real person. Michelle recalls one day when a resident came in to City Hall to pay their utility bill and found Ralph digging in the filing cabinet with his back toward the office counter window.
“We were talking about how the roads were that day and he turned to Ralph and asked him how the roads had been for him, before he realized he wasn’t a real person,” Michelle said.
Lately, Michelle said, Ralph has started watering the plants at City Hall and can be seen holding a watering can.
The adventures of Ralph, the mannequin, began about two years ago, when her uncle Tom Radziej of Royalton, a West Point graduate, donated his service uniform to the Royalton Historical Museum. Rather than to have it tucked away somewhere, he decided to purchase a mannequin on which it could be displayed.
However, when Ralph arrived, he and Michelle quickly realized Ralph was too big for the service uniform. As shipping him back would cost a significant sum of money, Michelle offered to buy him from Radziej and order a smaller mannequin for him.
Michelle said that what enticed her to even buy Ralph was the loss of Daphne, a child-sized mannequin, she had when her now adult sons, Kasey and Eli, were in elementary school.
“I went to a garage sale and found a mannequin. Daphne was the size of a seven-year-old girl and I loved dressing her up. Sometimes I put her on the porch or outside,” she said.
When Daphne wasn’t displayed somewhere, she was stored in Michelle and her husband, Kurt’s basement. While Michelle liked Daphne, she wasn’t well liked by all family members. Mainly because, Michelle said, she was about the same size as Kasey and Eli, she freaked them out. Eventually she scared them so much, little Daphne had to find another home.
“So when I had the opportunity to get another one, I wasn’t going to pass it up. Kasey and Eli are grown up now, too, so I knew they wouldn’t be scared,” she said.
When Ralph first arrived, his factory given name was, Jeeves. Not liking it, Michelle said she tried to come up with another name that suited the mannequin. Ultimately, it was Kurt who named him, simply because he kept referring to him as Ralph, Michelle said.
One day, Michelle and Kasey’s wife, Jackie Stevens, dressed Ralph up in golf attire and placed him on Michelle’s porch to prank Kasey, who was working in the yard. That was the beginning of a series of pranks between the two households. At random times, when Jackie knows that Michelle and Kurt aren’t home, she’ll bring Ralph to their home. After a couple of months or so, Michelle will then have Ralph pay a surprise visit to Jackie and her family when they least expect it. They also make sure to dress him for the part.
So far, they said, Ralph has been found doing the dishes, baking, fishing by the Platte River, doing mechanical work on a car, napping with a teddy bear in their bed, hiding in a closet, kayaking in Jackie’s driveway and more.
During Platte River Days, Ralph was spotted waving a flag to bypassers. Many even stopped to say hello and have their photo taken with him, Michelle said.
“He was quite popular,” she said.
One time, before Ralph returned to Jackie and Kasey’s house, he rode around in the back seat of Michelle’s car for a few days. As a good law abiding citizen and conscious about safety, he used the seat belt, as well
Although Ralph’s legs wouldn’t fit in the backseat, Michelle said it was only his torso that was strapped in. Tall enough to look out the window, Michelle said she couldn’t help but wonder what other drivers may have thought when they passed her. Regardless, it gave the families a good laugh.
Michelle and Jackie said that because Ralph’s size, they have to dismember him before they stuff him in the car to bring him to the other household. Although they only live about six blocks from one another, both cannot help but wonder what it may look like to an outsider when they are cramming the adult sized body parts into the trunk of their vehicles.
Ralph is also not the easiest to move, as he is quite heavy. They don’t know exactly how much he weighs, but it’s enough to give them a minor workout.
Staying on the frugal side, Ralph doesn’t shop for his own clothes. He has figured it is cheaper to borrow clothes from Kurt and Kasey from time to time.
While Michelle and Jackie have a great and fun time following Ralph’s adventures across Morrison County, they said their husbands are not as enthusiastic about it as they are.
“We see the humor in it a lot,” Michelle said.
Even so, Jackie said that Kasey helps her come up with ideas of how to prank Michelle.
“Kasey likes to try to scare the pants off you and that’s why he helps,” Jackie said.
Both women suspect it may be a way for Kasey to get back at his mom for all the times Daphne scared him as a child, they said.
Where Ralph will go and do after his adventure at Upsala City Hall remains a mystery. He is also single at the moment.
“But ready to mingle,” Jackie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.