Michael Christopher Nesbitt, 35, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court on March 31 to more than 13 years in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after he was convicted of two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, one with a victim between the ages of 13 - 15 and another with a victim under age 13.
Nesbitt was sentenced to 122 months — 10 years and two months — for the first degree conviction with the 13 - 15 year old and another three years for a second degree conviction with the child under 13. He must also register as a predatory offender.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 28, 2020, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of criminal sexual conduct. An officer responded to the complaint and met with the father of a victim under age 16.
In a statement to law enforcement, the complainant stated that two days prior, Nesbitt was at a residence in Little Falls babysitting several kids. The complainant said that his child was one of the kids whom Nesbitt was watching. When they got home that night, the complainant said his child seemed quiet, and when he asked what was wrong, the victim stated they had sex with Nesbitt.
Another officer spoke with a second complainant, the mother of a child under age 13. The complainant told law enforcement that she observed the victim at Nesbitt’s residence taking showers with him. She also stated that she caught Nesbitt in a locked bedroom with the victim and that, when she entered the room, she saw the victim naked on the bed.
Later that day, interviews were set up between the victims and Morrison County Social Services. During conversations with a social worker, both victims described what Nesbitt had done to them.
On July 29, 2020, Nesbitt was interviewed by law enforced. He acknowledged that he babysat the children, though he initially insisted that any perceived sexual activity was “just an accident.” He later admitted, however, to having sex with the 13 - 15-year-old victim. He continued to deny that anything sexual in nature had occurred between him and the other victim.
