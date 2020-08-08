Michael Christopher Nesbitt, 34, Little Falls was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a July 28 incident, when a parent alleged that Nesbitt was babysitting several children at Nesbitt’s home, including the parent’s daughter, a child under the age of 16.
The complainant said their daughter alleged that Nesbitt raped her.
Other officers spoke to a second complainant, a mother of a child under the age of 13 whom Nesbitt also allegedly babysat.
The mother alleged witnessing Nesbitt shower with the child and that she caught Nesbitt in a bedroom with the child, who was naked.
Social Services interviewed the children who both reportedly confirmed various sexual encounters with Nesbitt.
Officers then interviewed Nesbitt, who allegedly admitted to having intercourse with the child under 16 and sexually touching the child under 13.
If convicted, Nesbitt could face up to 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.
