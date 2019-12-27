Sara Nelson, 42, Fort Ripley, has been charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle.
The charge stems from a Nov. 5 incident when Little Falls Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle theft from a restaurant parking lot.
The owner reportedly did not know who could have taken the vehicle, which was entered into that state system as stolen.
On Nov. 6, an officer allegedly saw the vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 210 in Crow Wing County when he ran the plates and found that the vehicle was reported stolen.
The officer approached the car and reportedly saw a female and a child sleeping inside.
The female was later identified as Nelson. Nelson allegedly said that she ran out of gas and allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.
If convicted, Nelson faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
