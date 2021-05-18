A plan that would have made CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital and several other medical facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota part of Essentia Health will not come to fruition.
CommonSpirit Health — which owns the CHI brand — and Essentia Health announced Tuesday, that negotiations had ended on a plan for all of CommonSpirit’s CHI facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota to join Essentia. The two companies entered into a letter of intent in January to explore the proposition in greater detail.
“While we share a similar mission, vision, values and strong commitment to sustainable rural health care, CommonSpirit and Essentia were unable to come to an agreement that would serve the best interests of both organizations, the people we employ and the patients we serve,” read a joint statement from the two companies.
On Jan. 8, CommonSpirit and Essentia announced it was in negotiations for CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, and 13 critical access hospitals — including St. Gabriel’s — along with associated clinics and living communities to become a part of the Essentia network. The letter of intent was the first step in the process of reaching a formal agreement to transfer ownership of those properties.
CHI St. Gabriel’s Health and the Alverna Apartments, both in Little Falls, were among the facilities that would be transferred. Facilities in Baudette, Breckenridge and Park Rapids were also included.
The hope, at the time the letter of intent was signed, was that CHI facilities would join Essentia by summer 2021, if everything went smoothly in negotiations.
“Both organizations recognize the important role that health care plays in keeping rural communities vibrant,” read the Jan. 8 announcement. “This shared understanding will help ensure the long-term success of these facilities should an agreement move forward.”
Essentia operates facilities in rural communities across North Dakota, Minnesota — including Brainerd — and Wisconsin. CommonSpirit, which was formed when Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) combined with Dignity Health in 2019, also operates facilities in Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Though negotiations have stalled for the time being, Tuesday’s statement left the door open for future discussion.
“CommonSpirit and Essentia will continue to offer outstanding care in North Dakota and Minnesota,” read Tuesday’s statement. “We’ve strengthened our relationship throughout this process and remain committed to possibilities in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.