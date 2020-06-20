Morrison County Social Services staff Brad Vold and Bonnie Bachan reported nearly $1 million in debt claims owed to the county from services and public assistance programs.
“We keep track of who owes us money, how much we’re collecting and as such, we also have to determine when we can write off our debt,” Vold said.
The county has been asked by the state auditor’s office to adopt a new debt management plan, prompting a discussion on the amount of debt the county can no longer collect.
“We had approximately just over $79,000 worth of debt that we have deemed uncollectible,” Bachan said.
The $79,000 can be written off with the state. But, the leftover $841,000 could still be collected by the county as it has not been found uncollectible due to a variety of factors that differ case by case, Vold said. However he mentioned his awareness that it’s unlikely the county will collect that entire amount since all claims have a certain time period before they can be written off.
“We have a number of options in terms of collections. It isn’t like we just send them a bill after we’ve given them a fee, we do revenue recapture if they get a tax return. We have a number of avenues to collect even if they’re not paying on a monthly basis,” Vold said.
The debt is from various sources including overpayments, out of home placement fees, detox fees and more, Vold said. Detox fee collections are not as high as others due to personal circumstances of the resident.
“We never know if people are going to be able to pay or not, but we’re hoping they will,” he said.
The amount of time before debt is deemed uncollectible is case by case but can be as long as 20 years, Bachan said. Each program and service has its own set of qualifications to be determined before it’s written off.
The County Board will vote on the adoption of the updated debt collection policy at the next meeting. If approved, the policy will go into effect July 1.
