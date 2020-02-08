Kayla Marie Neadeau, 32, Red Lake, has been convicted of felony fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from a Feb. 22, 2019 incident, when a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol approached the driver of a vehicle that was illegally parked in Motley.
The trooper saw a “snort straw” in plain sight in the console of the vehicle and asked the driver and a passenger, identified as Neadeau, to exit the vehicle.
The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found drugs including a bag with eight Buprenorphine pills belonging to Neadeau.
Buprenorphine is a Class III controlled substance which requires a valid prescription to possess it.
Neadeau said she did not have a prescription for the pills.
Neadeau was sentenced to 13 months in prison with a five year stay and five years of supervised probation.
