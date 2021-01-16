National Farmers Organization, a voice for rural family farms

With a passion for farming and seeing family farms succeed, Bruce Shultz, vice president of the National Farmers Organization (NFO) seeks to educate people as well as help family farmers succeed. For many years, the fair market values have not been adjusted with inflation and as a result, competing with industrial agriculture, many family farms are forced to close, he said.
Shultz said to get a better understanding of what’s happening in rural agricultural communities, knowing the history can be beneficial.
“In the late 1920s, the federal government understood healthy farm economies make our country stronger. The agriculture parity concept was created to ensure farmers received fair prices for their back-breaking work,” he said.
The first effort to establish a fair market was vetoed by President Calvin Coolidge, Shultz said. However, the Great Depression caused many farmers to go bankrupt. Their purchasing power also decreased as the years went by. In an effort to restore farm prices back to 1910-1914 levels when farmers prospered greatly, the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933 was established.
In 1941, the federal government created an additional ag parity with its War Powers Act. The Steagall Amendment guaranteed crop prices at a 90% level of average farm commodity prices that had occurred between 1910 and 1914 and inflation was computed in the calculations, Shultz said.
“Because of World War II, many parts of the globe were in food crisis. The U.S. put into place commodity price supports to ensure America and our allies would not go hungry. Because of the rational decision, U.S. farmers became profitable so they could remain on the land, ensuring we had enough food to win the war,” he said.
However, that came to an end as it was written in the Steagall Amendment that it would expire two years after World War II. The idea of parity lasted until the Truman administration, Shultz said.
“What parity really boils down to is paying producers what the true value of their commodities are, incorporating inflation costs to keep farmers profitable. If we look at historical inflation rates, $1 in 1910 is worth $22.95 in 2010. That same year, a bushel of wheat was worth $1. That means the 2010 value of a bushel of wheat should be $22.95. Unfortunately, in January 2010, the price of wheat was only $5.69. That was a far cry from the rate of inflation,” he said.
Shultz said that when looking at farmers’ production income per acre, adjusted for inflation, producers still end up on the short end of the stick.
“In 1910, farmers harvested 12.4 bushels per acre and in 2010 it was 45 bushels per acre. If you take the acre value in 1910, one acre produced $12.40. The price for wheat in Kansas was $4.40. This equals $198 per acre. Using inflation that $12.40 per acre should have been $284.62 in 2010. This demonstrates how the American farmer is falling behind the rest of society economically,” he said.
There are several ways NFO is able to help farmers and Shultz encourages more to join. One way is for several farmers to combine their production as a larger production tends to entice more buyers who are willing to pay at a higher price. In Minnesota, there are two cattle collection points — St. Cloud and New Munich.
The cattle is also sorted by size and breed, which makes the animals more marketable. Not only because of a larger number of heads of cattle, but also because the cattle is sorted by size, breed and quality. By doing so, the buyers also end up with what they want. It also saves them time since they won’t have to travel to several producers to get a number of cattle they want, Shultz said.
By moving the cattle to the collection point for NFO workers to haul a semi load of cattle to a specifically targeted plant or other buyer, farmers save in the cost of transporting them the whole way.
“We do charge a little, but our goal is to turn over as much money as we can to the farmer and is definitely showing we are doing things, I believe, the right way. ... Everybody likes to unload a full truck load than to have a bunch of guys show up with little trailers, plus you start thinking, what are they going to pay if you show up with four head in your trailer? You’re not going to get a very good price, they may not even talk with you to be honest,” he said.
NFO has collection points for grain and dairy producers, as well.
The organization is also a voice for farmers on the legislative level. One thing the NFO is trying to accomplish is to establish a two-tier system where producers across the United States, whether dairy, beef cattle or crops, are paid a higher price for their first million pounds per month. Once that has been reached, the producer is then paid at a lower level for anything above.
“One of the issues we’re looking at, for example dairy farms, when we’re looking at the huge corporate farms, they have a tremendous cost benefit by doing everything on the large scales,” he said.
Shultz said that by having one federal price across the country, it wouldn’t affect the consumer’s cost.
As more and more family farms are forced to quit farming because of the financial situation, Shultz is grieved. What people may not always realize is the impact rural family farms have on communities as a whole. It is more common for family farms to be invested in the community than large corporate farms as children are placed in the local schools, may be involved in the local churches and often purchase products sold by stores on Main Street. Large corporations are more apt to buy products from outside the local community at a cheaper price, Shultz said.
“Family farms keep life going in the community,” he said.
There are many benefits to having several smaller farms than focusing on large productions as it promotes food security. One example Shultz uses is the incident at 5,000 head dairy farm in New Mexico where the Department of Defense accidentally polluted the water and as a result, the livestock was poisoned and had to be put down, he said.
“If you separate the farms out, even if they have 1,500 head, you are not going to have that kind of hit to production,” he said.
The same goes for large processing plants as was seen last year at a meat processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. which was forced to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak among employees with thousands of employees effected by closure.
“Because they had to shut it down, a huge amount of hogs had to be euthanized because there was no place to go with them. If they would have had several smaller plants, they wouldn’t have had to shut down the whole system,” he said.
NFO continues to discuss different ideas they hope to see in the next farm bill. He encourage farmers to share their ideas.
“I realize it’s two years until then, but farm groups need to start coming up with ideas a year beforehand because when the federal government works on the bill, it takes about a year to work through the farm bill,” he said.
While it is called the Farm Bill, Shultz said people may not always realize that most of that money goes to food assistance programs, such as free and reduced school lunches and SNAP.
Shultz became involved in NFO when he and his wife, Wendy, moved to Raynesford, Mont. in 1992. His father-in-law was involved in NFO.
“I started going to meetings and started realizing that it doesn’t matter how big of a producer you are. If you try to do it on your own, you’re going to be stuck because buyers like to leverage against another person. It seems to be that we should all be able to make a living at this,” he said.
For more information, visit www.nationalfarmers.com.
