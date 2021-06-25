Naomi Ferguson, daughter of Hannah Heller, Royalton, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship.
The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship is awarded to students majoring in a STEM field and had high academic achievement.
Ferguson will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering. In high school, she was involved in speech, drama, Knowledge Bowl, cross-country, track and field, band, marching band, jazz band, choir, Minnesota Honor Society and Student Council.
