Nancy Zak named December Employee of the Month

Working as a bank teller was initially supposed to be a temporary job for Nancy Zak, who was recently named December Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It was a temporary job after I got out of vocational school in 1982 and here we are, 37 years later,” she said.
After graduating from the Little Falls Community High School in 1982, Zak said she attended vocational school in Brainerd for clerical work. Her first job was at the First National Bank, which was later bought by US Bank.
Zak said what made her seek work in Little Falls had a lot to do with the fact that her now husband, Fritz, had a business in town.
“I just figured I’d apply wherever, they called me and I stayed here. I never looked for a clerical job. That’s how much I liked banking,” she said.
Her adventures in the banking business eventually led her to Pine County Bank in Little Falls, where she has worked as a bank teller for 13 years.
Zak said what made her stay in the banking business was her interaction with the customers. She thrives on helping them with whatever banking need they may have and strives to make each interaction a pleasant one for the customers. As for many others who work at Pine Country Bank, the customers are her number one priority. She also likes the fact that because Pine Country is a smaller bank, a lot of the interaction is done face-to-face at the branch.
“We’re not just a number they call,” she said.
While working in the banking industry, Zak has seen many changes over the years, from getting automated teller machines (ATM) to online and mobile banking.
“Back then when I started we didn’t have computers,” she said.
The biggest difference in banking has been electronic banking for Zak. Although met with challenges from time to time, Zak said she never really had a hard time adjusting as she is a pretty quick learner as long as she takes notes.
Some of her tasks as a bank teller mainly involve making deposits, answering the phone when needed, filling coin orders for businesses and more. While she enjoys serving their customers, she also likes working with her co-workers. Working together as a team, they get things done, she said.
Another reason she likes working at Pine Country Bank is the fact that employees, customers and the community are valued and genuinely cared about.
“What’s also nice is that for no reason, they’ll bring in lunch for all of us and show in different ways that they really appreciate us. That’s very nice,” she said.
Zak said being named December Employee of the Month came as a surprise to her. It was one she had not expected.
“I was very honored and surprised. It’s just something you don’t even think about. You just do your work and do the best you can, so I was very honored and proud to be recognized for this award,” she said.
Zak was nominated for the award by an anonymous customer who wrote, “Over the past several years, Nancy has been there for many of my own and other family financial matters. She performs everything with a big, friendly smile, is very knowledgeable of whatever is needed and is always professional. I have always felt very comfortable confiding in her, knowing she understands the situation and will come through for me. Plus, she completes the task right away. I trust her confidentiality and appreciate her time and patience through the years. Hat’s off to Nancy. Thank you so much for going the extra mile and for just being you.”
Zak’s dedication to helping customers has been evident to her supervisor, Ashley Strom, as well.
“Nancy is a pleasure to work with. She always comes in ready to work with a smile on her face. She is incredibly knowledgeable and is more than willing to help others on our teller team. Nancy goes above and beyond when assisting customers,” Strom said.
When Zak isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with Fritz, their son Tyler and daughter-in-law, Leah. She also likes snowmobiling, camping, biking, walking and spending time with family and friends.
As Employee of the Month, Zak will receive gift certificates from Bursch Travel Agency, GoldSmith Jewelers, Little Falls Integrated Physical Medicine, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Pizza Ranch, Melgram Jewelers, Red Door Yoga and Subway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.