Felony charges against Myron Kenneth Hart Jr., 37, Little Falls for domestic assault and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order were dismissed in Morrison County District Court, July1.
Hart was convicted on a felony fifth degree assault charge and a misdemeanor for theft.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 12, 2018 incident when officers were called to a Little Falls business on a report of an assault, and found a woman lying face down in a pool of her own blood.
The victim said the suspect, identified as Hart, smashed her head into the pavement multiple times and punched and kicked her.
A witness to the assault made the call to 911.
The criminal complaint notes Hart’s long history of violent behavior and several assault charges since 2005.
Hart’s charge for domestic assault was dismissed, but he was convicted of fifth degree assault.
Other charges stem from a Sept. 26, 2019 incident, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report that a driver of a taxi kept driving past an individual, who was later identified as Hart.
Hart allegedly said he and the driver had gotten into an argument and the driver left.
Hart was then allowed to leave.
Officers were later informed of the no contact order, filed Oct. 15, 2018, between Hart and the driver.
The driver later reportedly made contact with officers and allegedly showed text messages from Hart and call logs showing he called her.
Hart was sentenced to 21 months in prison, fined $270 and credited for six days in local confinement.
