Musicians take the stage in ‘Gathering of Waters’ concert

The Windy Symphony is one of the bands that will perform at the first Gathering of Waters concert in Little Falls, Monday, Nov. 28. The event is free for all to attend.

First-ever performance in Little Falls meant to inspire music lovers

    With a desire to inspire children of all ages to consider starting playing a band instrument, the first Gathering of Waters concert will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls. Performances will be made by the Central Lakes Wind Symphony and the St. Cloud Municipal Band. The event is free for people to attend.

