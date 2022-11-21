Musicians take the stage in ‘Gathering of Waters’ concert

First-ever performance in Little Falls meant to inspire music lovers
With a desire to inspire children of all ages to consider starting playing a band instrument, the first Gathering of Waters concert will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls. Performances will be made by the Central Lakes Wind Symphony and the St. Cloud Municipal Band. The event is free for people to attend.
The idea for the concert originated with Jonathan Laflamme, director of instrumental music at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Looking back at his own childhood of playing an instrument, he wondered how he could inspire children to learn to play a band instrument.
“Up at the college, I’m blessed enough that I have this new music program for music majors. With that has come the ability to greatly expand our musical offerings, so because we’re a community college, we have a semi-professional concert band and a jazz ensemble. The Concert Band is 86 people and in it are 32 professional music educators on their primary instruments and scores more of people who majored in music or have a minor in music and are in a different position,” he said.
In addition, Laflamme said, music majors in their second year and three AllState high school seniors who are really fine players will join the concert.
“We’ve been rehearsing since August,” he said.
Laflamme said he also reached out to Director Andrew Nelson with the St. Cloud Municipal Band.
“We talked about doing a joint concert for simply providing a wonderful free event where high school, elementary schools, middle schools and the community could be invited to for the sheer purpose of inspiration,” he said.
As the weather starts to turn in Minnesota, Laflamme said many people look for beauty inside. The concert is also a great opportunity for those who love to listen to music to take it all in.
Laflamme encourages students who are already involved in band to come to the concert, as well.
“We’ll be performing a wide variety of music. I think we have something for everyone,” he said.
One piece is called American Veteran, to honor veterans. It’s written in a tone poem style and will be narrated.
Reminiscing of his own background, Laflamme said he grew up in a very humble, lovely family in an urban residential housing area.
“It was like, reach out the window and touch the house next to you,” he said.
Although his parents didn’t go to college, Laflamme said they were exceptionally educated.
“Something sparked inside of me when I saw a concert when I was very young and I started bothering my parents to play the trumpet when I was in second grade,” he said.
Laflamme said his parents eventually bought him a toy trumpet. By purchasing a cheaper instrument, it allowed his parents to see if the interest for learning to play the trumpet persisted and would be worth investing in, he said. After a year of him still bothering them about playing a real trumpet, they eventually gave him a cornet, which is a small version of a trumpet, he said.
Looking back, Laflamme said the size of the cornet worked great for him as he was pretty small as a child. At age 7, he also started taking music lessons.
“I just fell in love with music and playing,” he said.
The love for band music ultimately led Laflamme to become a high school band director and then, a college band director, he said.
Laflamme encourages people to attend the first annual Gathering of Waters concert. He is also very thankful to the administration, the people who are involved in community services, the music directors and auditorium manager, Camilla Larson, for allow and helping the event happen, so it can be offered for free to everyone in the community, Laflamme said.
“I would love for every seat to be filled,” he said.
