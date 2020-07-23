Live music, a hot air balloon, a rock wall, go-carts, food trucks and games, all next to the mighty Mississippi and all coming to Little Falls in August.
The Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau (LFCVB) hosts events each summer for the community, but summer 2020 took an unexpected turn, said Kristina VonBerge, so events for this year were canceled, until the bureau had an idea.
With donations from Minnesota Power, Yapel Orthodontics, Thrivent Financial and The Lions Club, the LFCVB is hosting Music on the Mississippi, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. 10 p.m., a free event for all community members.
“This is how we want to say, ‘Thank you, we love Little Falls,’” VonBerge said.
The event, to be held at Le Bourget Park on the west side of Little Falls, will have live music from Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks, a band that VonBerge says, “anyone who likes local bands likes them.”
Volunteers at the event will ensure event-goers are following social distancing guidelines. A local Boy Scouts troop will be part of the volunteer effort, VonBerge said.
The LFCVB is highly encouraging people to wear a mask, and in its encouragement, VonBerge said they decided to hold a “cool mask competition” where the public will vote on the best mask for the evening and the winner will get a prize, yet to be determined.
“We might as well embrace the mask even though we’re living in Morrison County and doing OK. Let’s do what everything else is and let’s incorporate the mask into our event,” she said.
Everything at the event is free, other than any refreshments, VonBerge said, and all visitors need to bring is a mask and a lawn chair to sit and enjoy the festivities.
“We wanted to turn it into a celebration for our residents,” she said.
The LFCVB will reopen its doors Aug. 10, in preparation for the event and to start its work for the fall and winter, VonBerge said.
The bureau closed May 10 due to lack of funding and lack of work, as its primary goal is to market attractions bringing visitors to Little Falls.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the event can call the LFCVB at (320) 616-4959 after Aug. 3.
