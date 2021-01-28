Swanville Public School announced that Rebekah Muhlenkamp was named as the January Senior High Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Margaret and Levi Muhlenkamp.
Her love of sports is demonstrated by playing volleyball, basketball and track and field since seventh grade. She was on the softball team her seventh through ninth grade years. She has also participated in speech, Student Council and theatre since seventh grade.
In addition, she was in band up through her junior year. Her achievements include being on the A Honor Roll, receiving the Innovation Award from Many Point Scout Camp, being team captain in multiple sports, All-State Academic in multiple activities.
Muhlenkamp is a past Student of the Month, as well as being Athlete of the Month. She has also been the representative for Swanville for both the ExCEL and Triple A awards.
“Rebekah is one of the most enthusiastic students I have ever had in class. She is taking some college science courses and happily discusses the projects she is working on — it is very clear she enjoys learning,” said science instructor Jason Lee.
“Rebekah always strives to do her best academically. When she occasionally doesn’t understand something the first time, she will study hard and ask questions until she has a good grasp on the subject. I can rely on Rebekah to meet high expectations while being a positive influence towards others,” Lee said.
Muhlenkamp said her favorite thing about school is being involved in extracurriculars.
Outside of school she volunteers with the Red Cross, is involved in Phi Theta Kappa, the Honor Society at Central Lakes College and Scouts BSA. She has helped tutor school age students at Blue Goose Development Daycare when COVID struck and is also tutoring elementary students through CLC.
“Rebekah is a terrific leader both in the classroom and on the athletic fields. She constantly is pushing herself to be the best student athlete that she can be. She is also considerate of her peers and is always willing to give them a helping hand as well,” said elementary teacher and Activities Director Aaron Gapinski.
“Rebekah is a student that will be successful at whatever she does because of her strong work ethic and outgoing personality. Rebekah gives back to our youth programs as well, always encouraging and helping out the younger students,” Gapinski said. “Rebekah was named Swanville’s AAA winner (Arts, Academics, and Athletics) and she was very deserving of this honor. I know Rebekah will keep her work ethic, her positive attitude and her leadership abilities as she finishes up high school and goes on to the next chapter of her life.”
Muhlkenkamp’s advice for other students is to: “Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way.”
Outside of school, she enjoys a wide variety of activities, including backpacking, reading, playing sports, activities with BSA, hanging out with current friends and making new ones.
Future plans for Muhlenkamp are to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth for biology or pre-med. She also plans to run on the track and field and cross-country teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.