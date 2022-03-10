Royalton/Upsala wrestlers performed well at state, with several of them placing first or second in their class.
Alex Diederich (126) and Jeremy Mugg (285) both claimed the state title in their respective classes. Jacob Leibold (152) and Gabe Gorecki (170) both placed second. Bryce Holm (220) placed fourth and Tucker Simmons (106) placed fifth.
Diederich started off his night by winning over Troy Van Keulen of Minneota on a 9-6 decision, moving on to the quarterfinals.
He wrestled against Medford’s Tommy Elwood. Diederich won in another decision, this time a 5-2, to move on to the semifinals.
He faced off against Caledonia-Houston’s Brandon Ross. It was a different opponent but it yielded the same results for Diederich, who won on another 5-2 decision.
Diederich moved on to the final round, where he wrestled Ryan Jensen of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa for the state crown. In a tough match, Diederich won by decision over his opponent to claim first place in the 126-pound weight class.
Mugg won his first match of the tournament over Marcus Peters of United North Central on a 4-1 decision. He then moved on to face Christian Luthe in the quarterfinals.
Mugg got the best of Luthe on an 8-3 decision to move on to the semifinals.
In the semifinal match, Mugg wrestled Sibley East’s Omar Martinez, and pinned him in 4:55.
Mugg moved on to the final match to take first place. He won in an ultimate tie breaker over Makota Misgen of New Richland-H-E-G to claim the state title in his weight class.
Leibold started winning his first match with a fall over Isaiah Rodriguez of Jackson County Central, pinning him in 3:15.
In the quarterfinal, he faced Konner Harpestad and beat him on a 9-2 decision.
Leibold won on another decision, this time 5-4, just beating out BEG’s Blaine Fischer, to move on to fight for the state title.
Gavin Gust from Dover-Eyota wrestled Leibold and Leibold couldn’t keep his opponent from getting the upper hand. Leibold lost on a 5-2 decision, to claim the second place title.
Gorecki had a similar night to Leibold’s, winning his first three matches over Jaedin Johnson, Tyler Archer and Ethan Waage, with a technical fall, an impressive pin in 1:26, and a major decision.
Gorecki moved on to the final round to face Anthony Sykora of West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansille for the state title.
Despite Gorecki’s best efforts, Sykora was able to win on a 6-2 decision, and Gorecki took second.
Holm won his first match over Jackson Duellman in a 10-6 decision, but fell in the quarterfinals to Ethan Boll of Crookston, on a technical fall.
Holm won his next three consolation matches to face Jaxon Behm of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. Holm was unable to get anything going in his attempts to take third in his weight class, losing in a 3-0 decision, finishing fourth.
Simmons won his first match with a pin in 2:33.
Unfortunately for Simmons, he lost on an 8-0 major decision to Trey Gunderson, ultimately ending his run.
He won his next two consolation matches, but lost his third.
Simmons wrestled Dalton Wilson of LeSueur-Henderson pinning him in 3:05, taking fifth place in the state tournament in the 106-pound weight class.
After a successful year that saw two state champions and several state qualifiers, Royalton/Upsala hopes to repeat next year, with twice the success.
