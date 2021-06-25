Kyle Allen Mueller, 40, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of harassment - violating a restraining order.
On April 19, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a harassment restraining order (HRO) prohibiting Mueller from having any contact with a protected party. The HRO also prevents him from having any contact with the protected party’s minor child, and from being within 100 yards of their home. The order remains in effect until April 2023.
On June 14, the protected party called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that they had just caught Mueller having contact with their child, who is under 18 years old, in a treehouse on their property. The protected party told a deputy that they had gone into town earlier in the day to run some errands and left their child alone at the residence. When they returned home, Mueller was allegedly with the child by a treehouse.
The protected party alleged that Mueller started walking away, but turned back toward them and stated, “Do you want to fight? I am going to go to prison, anyway.” They said that comment made them nervous, so they ran into the house to retrieve a firearm for protection. It is also when they called law enforcement.
The child told the deputy that after their parent left that morning, they spent some time in their treehouse. They heard someone climbing the ladder and saw it was Mueller, who told them he was “sorry for what he did before.” They said Mueller then gave them a “bag of presents” and tried kissing them on the neck.
They alleged that while Mueller was kissing them on the neck, he tried to place his hands in inappropriate places on their body, but they pushed him away and said, “No.” They said he continued to try to kiss them.
The child told the deputy that they did not know why Mueller showed up at the residence, because they had not called or texted him to invite him over. They estimated Mueller was in the treehouse for approximately five or 10 minutes before their father came home. They stated they were afraid while he was there, and did not want him there, according to the complaint.
Mueller was later located and placed under arrest for violating the HRO, and also on a warrant that was previously issued on his ongoing criminal sexual conduct case.
If convicted, Mueller faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
