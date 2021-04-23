Kyle Allen Mueller, 40, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 - 15 by a person in a position of authority.
According to the complaint, on April 10, a concerned father contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that he found inappropriate messages on his 15-year-old child’s cellphone and tablet. The father told law enforcement the messages were sent from a 40-year-old male subject, identified as Mueller.
The father reported Mueller had given his child the cellphone and tablet as gifts and that he was concerned about inappropriate sexual contact between Mueller and the victim. He also said a doctor had diagnosed his child as being a vulnerable child.
On April 12, the father brought the victim to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. In the interview with law enforcement, the victim said Mueller got drunk one night and Facetimed them. The victim described Mueller’s sexual behavior during that call, which occurred in the winter of 2020.
The next day, the victim said he called them to say he “didn’t mean to do that because he was so drunk.” Approximately one year later, according to the complaint, Mueller was Facetiming the victim and repeated the same behavior. The victim told law enforcement similar encounters happened “over 100 times” on Facetime.
The victim told law enforcement that Mueller came to their house earlier this year when their father was not at home. They said, at that time, he forced physical sexual activity on them and “told (them) not to say anything or he would get (them). He threatened to hurt (their) dog and (their) friends.”
The victim told law enforcement that, after that encounter, Mueller came to their house frequently to have drinks with their father and touched them sexually when he left the room.
The victim’s father told an investigator that he found out about Mueller’s alleged activity when he found messages sent to the victim on their phone. He described inappropriate sexual text and voice messages.
If convicted, Mueller faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $40,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.