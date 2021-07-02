Kyle Allen Mueller, 40, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony county of violating a harassment restraining order (HRO) against a victim under 18.
On April 19, a Morrison County District Court Judge issued a HRO prohibiting Mueller from having any contacted with a protected party or the protected party’s child. It also prohibits him from being within 100 yards of the protected party’s home. It remains in effect until April 2023.
On June 14, Mueller was placed under arrest for violating the HRO by going to the protected party’s residence and having contact with their child. He was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he is currently being held.
On June 18, the protected party contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report they found their child was in possession of a cellphone. The child stated that Mueller gave them the phone when he was at their residence on June 14. According to the official complaint, it appears Mueller was texting the child while in the Morrison County Jail.
Jail records show that on June 17, there were multiple inbound and outbound text messages between Mueller and the child. In total, there were 31 text messages between the two of them that day.
If convicted, Mueller faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
