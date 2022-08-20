    After Molly Skeesick, 70, of Motley fell off a 12-foot ladder, crushed her heel, had surgery and developed shingles on her other foot, she said she had only one thing on her mind — when she could get back in the saddle.

    Skeesick said she was 4 years old when she started riding horses and has loved the sport ever since. To her, it’s more than just riding, but about building a friendship and connection with the animal.

Motley woman ready to barrel race after injury

After battling injuries and illnesses, Molly Skeesick and her horse, Codymo, returned to compete in the NBHA finals in Verndale, Aug. 18.

