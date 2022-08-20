Motley woman ready to barrel race after injury

After Molly Skeesick, 70, of Motley fell off a 12-foot ladder, crushed her heel, had surgery and developed shingles on her other foot, she said she had only one thing on her mind — when she could get back in the saddle.
Skeesick said she was 4 years old when she started riding horses and has loved the sport ever since. To her, it’s more than just riding, but about building a friendship and connection with the animal.
Looking back, Skeesick said when she first started barrel racing, the rider neck reined the horse rather than using one rein at a time when turning around the barrels.
“It’s different now,” she said.
Another memory she has from her early barrel racing days is when a bull rider hopped on her horse behind her and asked her for a ride to the grandstands. Only — she said — he quickly figured out that her horse didn’t like tandem riding. He was bucked off instantly, she said.
While Skeesick has owned different horses since then, she purchased Codymo, a 26-year-old bay registered Quarter horse, about 17 years ago. Measuring slightly under 15 hands, Skeesick said she first rode Codymo at the suggestion of her friend who had brought her and another horse to train at barrels.
Since her horse was injured at the time, Skeesick said she figured she might as well ride in the barrel racing event since she was there when her friend suggested it.
“I got on the horse, knew nothing about her. She turned on a dime and was about the right size for me,” she said.
Skeesick said she also discovered Codymo was once trained for reining. As they were loping, she said, “Whoa,” out of habit and Codymo came to a dead stop. Skeesick, on the other hand, was not prepared for the sudden stop and flew over her head.
“She just stood there and looked at me. I got back on and realized you don’t say ‘Whoa’ until you come to the fence or to the gate. I fell in love with her immediately,” she said.
Competing in National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) events over the years has brought Skeesick and Codymo to a variety of arenas in different states. Some of the places they have been to include Augusta, Georgia, Oklahoma City, Okla., Gifford, Ill., South Dakota, North Dakota and more. It isn’t unusual for her to sleep in Codymo’s trailer when they are away, she said.
One event the pair has been preparing for is the NBHA state finals in Verndale, that was held Thursday, Aug. 18. Given that both she and Codymo were in the older age category, Skeesick said it was more about showing themselves they still have it, as well encouraging others that both age and injuries can be overcome, she said.
Looking back at the day she had her accident, Skeesick said she was cleaning out the rain gutters on the house in 2017, about a year after her husband had died.
Skeesick said she crushed her heel in the fall and as a result had surgery on it, including a plate put in. All seemed well until the foot became completely infected and nearly had to be amputated. She also developed shingles on her other foot and although her doctor had initially wanted her to go into a nursing home at that time, she refused. Instead, one of her sons helped her set up her home to accommodate her needs.
“I couldn’t walk. I lived in that wheelchair for nine months,” she said.
Eventually, Skeesick and Codymo returned to competing. However, their competing streak came to a halt when Codymo became lame. Doctored all winter, Codymo became better. Meanwhile, Skeesick’s eye condition of macular degeneration worsened and she also needed cataract surgery. It wasn’t until recently she was cleared to ride by her doctor, she said.
Skeesick said the goal for her and Codymo is to retire together after their last run in Verndale. Whether or not retirement will actually happen remains to be seen. One thing she knows for sure, she said, is that aging horses who can no longer do what they love tend to decline in health — something she doesn’t want to see happen to Codymo.
Both she and Codymo love the thrill of chasing the time around the barrels., she said.
Skeesick said her sons, Trevor and Travis, are also worried for her to fall off Codymo in her old age. But having known Codymo for 17 years, she knows her inside and out. Codymo also tends to look out for her, she said. She’s also definitely not the only one who loves the personable bay mare.
“Everybody at the arena loves Cody,” she said.
