Alejandro Abreo Vega, 43, St. Paul, and Ronald Duwayne Cournoyer, 49, Cass Lake, have both been charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony county of first degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 17, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle pass him with illegally dark tint. The trooper followed the suspect vehicle until it pulled into a gas station parking lot, at which time the trooper pulled behind the vehicle and identified the driver as Cournoyer and the passenger as Vega.
The trooper noted in the report that he detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. He also saw “marijuana debris” in plain view in the passenger compartment, according to the complaint.
The trooper noted that Vega appeared to be under the influence of drugs, as his pupils were dilated and “extremely bloodshot.” Cournoyer was also said to have “visibly bloodshot” eyes.
The trooper separated the two men and made inquiries about their travels. Vega and Cournoyer gave inconsistent stories about what they were doing that day. At that point, the trooper suspected they were transporting illegal drugs.
A K-9 officer was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle. It eventually alerted at the driver’s side wheel well.
When the trooper later reviewed his squad video, he allegedly overheard Vega and Cournoyer discussing the search. At one point, Cournoyer allegedly states, “Did they find it? Is he under the hood?” At another point, Vega allegedly states, “They found it.”
The trooper said in his report that he believes that this demonstrates their knowledge of what was hidden inside the vehicle.
According to the report, after the K-9 officer indicated on the fender/wheel well, the trooper located a plastic shopping bag that was tied to a string along the inside of the fender in a natural void. The trooper opened the bag and found what appeared to be approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 206 grams.
If convicted, both Vega and Cournoyer face a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $1 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.