The Motley City Council set the 2020 final levy at $378,596, a .71% increase from the $375,838 2019 levy.
The preliminary levy increase set in July 2019, was 2.34% and included raises to the general and fire funds. While the fire fund increase of $4,755 was approved for 2020, the general fund was decreased from July’s estimate of $199,520, to the final general fund levy of $193,392.
The 2019 general fund levy was $195,489.
The city’s fire fund increased to $20,935, up from $16,180 in 2019. The street improvement and debts services funds remained the same, at $59,764 and $104,500, respectively.
The levy was approved by the Council at its Dec. 9, 2019 truth in taxation meeting.
Mayor Al Yoder said that the minor increase of .71%, which he is proud is below the preliminary levy, is due to a higher cost of living and general inflation.
The city’s total 2020 revenue is $665,600, down $4,280 from 2019. The levy makes up 56.88% of the city’s revenue.
Over 51% of the 2020 levy contributes to the general fund, while 5.5% goes to the fire fund, 15.8% goes to street improvement and 27.6% contributes to debt services.
Employee wages, utilities and supplies make up the majority of the general fund total expense budget, of $566,270.
Another large revenue source for the general fund is local government aid (LGA), which increased $20 from 2019 and totals $178,020.
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved a new pursuit policy for the Police Department to reflect protocol of State Patrol and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office policies;
• Authorized the purchase of two tasers, possibly refurbished, to replace older tasers in the Police Department;
• Approved hiring committee for the clerk-treasurer position as follows: Mayor Al Yoder, Council Member Amy Hutchison, Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke, Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton, and Police Chief Jason Borash;
• Hired Karen Pogreba as a new part-time administrative assistant for 26 hours per week at a rate of $13.38
• Appointed Amy Hutchison as acting mayor, replacing Steve Johnson; and
• Received a public forum inquiry from the Historical Society to put a shelf and some items in the council chambers.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is Monday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
