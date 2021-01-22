Duane William Hannahs, 54, Motley, was sentenced to 90 days of local confinement and electronic home monitoring in Morrison County District Court for a felony conviction of a predatory offender knowingly failing to fill registration requirements.
Beginning in September 2011, Hannahs was required to register as a predatory offender in the state of Minnesota. The requirement ends in September 2021.
On Feb. 7, 2020, an officer with the Motley Police Department was advised that Hannahs might be living in Motley without updating his address, as required. An investigator with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office confirmed for the officer from Motley that Hannahs was non-compliant and they had not been able to locate him since early 2019.
The officer went to an apartment in Motley and found Hannahs was living there. Hannahs told the officer he thought he did not need to register any longer, and that he had moved to Motley about six months earlier.
