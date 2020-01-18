Artie Wayne Cole, 38, Motley, was convicted of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order in Morrison County District Court, Jan. 8.
The original felony charge stemmed from an Oct. 14, 2019 incident when the Little Falls Police Department received a call that Cole had called and texted an individual who had a domestic abuse no contact order against him that was issued July 10, 2019.
Cole had been previously convicted of domestic assault, harassment, restraining order violation and gross misdemeanor stalking in July 2019, which elevated the charge to a felony.
Cole was sentenced to supervised probation for five years and given credit for 30 days of jail time. He was also ordered to pay fines and fees totaling $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.