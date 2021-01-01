Clint Isiah Kasten, 23, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property.
According to the official statement, on Sept. 16, 2020, an officer with the Motley Police Department received a report of a burglary at a residence within the city of Motley. The officer met with the reporting party and discovered that there were several items — including power tools — with a value of approximately $5,600 stolen from the residence.
Later that day, the officer received information that a woman had advised another family member that Kasten had stolen her car. She allegedly told the family member that Kasten stole some tools and those items were in her car, which was now impounded.
The officer located the vehicle at a towing company in Morrison County, where he looked inside and could allegedly see a DeWalt cordless drill that was consistent with the type of tool stolen in the burglary.
The officer went to visit with the vehicle owner and a family member, at which time he was allegedly given permission to search a back shed on the property. There, he allegedly located several items that appeared to have been stolen from the victim’s residence. The officer asked the owner of the vehicle how the items got into her shed, and she allegedly advised that Kasten may have put them there, but she was not sure.
A search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle. During the search, officers allegedly found a Samsung Galaxy cellphone and a Grand Casino rewards card that belonged to Kasten. Several tools that were identified as stolen in the burglary, which had a value of more than $1,000, were located in the trunk, according to the criminal complaint.
A search of Kasten’s cellphone allegedly yielded several images of the power tools and messages in which he attempted to sell them.
If convicted, Kasten faces up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
