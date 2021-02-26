Artie Wayne Cole, 39, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
A judge from the Morrison County District Court issued a DANCO against Cole in 2019, which remains in effect until July 10, 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 12, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a phone call from the person for whom the DANCO was issued stating she had received text messages from Cole. The victim alleged the messages were sent between Feb. 8 - 11, and was able to provide copies for law enforcement.
An officer contacted Cole by telephone and took a recorded statement. According to the complaint, Cole admitted he sent the victim “a few text messages over the last few days,” and that they were in regard to their children. He allegedly told law enforcement he knew he wasn’t supposed to be sending the messages, but said he and the victim were trying to get the order dropped.
Cole has previous convictions of domestic assault, violating a harassment restraining order and stalking from 2019.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
