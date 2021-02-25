John Elmer Born, 58, Motley, was charged with a felony count of a predatory offender knowingly failing to fulfill registration requirements.
Born was previously convicted of a crime that requires him to register as a predatory offender, a requirement that remains in place until May 2034. He completed his most recent Minnesota Predatory Offender Registration form on May 23, 2020, which includes his signature on a list that includes 27 duties he has to abide by as a predatory offender. One of those duties is to inform law enforcement of the year, model, make, license plate number and color of any motor vehicle he owns or drives regularly.
On Jan. 26, an officer with the Motley Police Department was driving past Born’s residence when he observed a vehicle sitting outside where he lived. He ran the plate and noted that the vehicle was registered to Born. When contacted by law enforcement, Born allegedly said he had just bought the vehicle and was aware he had to register it, but was currently out of town. He told the officer he would meet with him later to get it listed on the registry, according to the complaint.
On Jan. 29, the officer contacted the Department of Vehicle Services by phone to obtain additional information on the vehicle. The department allegedly informed him that Born had purchased the vehicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
On Feb. 2, Born went to Motley City Hall and requested to update his vehicles for his predatory offender registration. An officer allegedly confronted Born with the fact he had actually purchased the vehicle in November 2020. He allegedly said “he has been very stressed lately and that it was his fault for not getting it registered with law enforcement.”
If convicted, Born faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
