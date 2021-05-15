Motley Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton is exploring options the city has to repair one of its two high-voltage electric vehicle charging stations.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Brotherton said the “slow-charging” — Level II — station has been not charging properly and giving users an error message during the past couple of weeks.
The 240-volt ChargePoint station can usually re-charge a vehicle at a rate of 20 - 30 miles every hour. It is one of two chargers at the Motley location, near the intersection of Highways 10 and 210, across from Bricks Travel Center. The other is a 480-volt, “fast-charging” port.
The station is owned by the city of Motley and powered by Minnesota Power’s grid. Brotherton said he had asked Minnesota Power to come to Motley with one of its electric vehicles to plug it in and give him a better understanding of the problem.
It would cost a total of $735 for ChargePoint — a California-based company — to provide new parts for the charging station. It would also want $375 to have one of its technicians install it. Brotherton said, however, he believes he can do the repair without any trouble.
As of Monday’s meeting, he had plans to meet later in the week with another company to explore other options.
“If I do anything, I’d just as soon get it done and get it over with just to make sure it’s up and going for the summer,” Brotherton said. “I’d like to find out exactly what’s happening before I go and throw parts at it.”
Brotherton said reports on the machine indicate there are a lot of short, less than three-minute long charges on the Level II port. At that point, users have gotten the message that it is not dispensing properly. At 240 volts, it would take about nine hours to charge a car that was entirely out of power.
“I’m surprised they’re using the slow station when there’s a fast one right next door to it,” Brotherton said. “I’m wondering if sometimes, if it isn’t something where they jump into the slow one and they realize there’s a fast one and then switch over.”
He said he won’t know for sure until a car is plugged in so he can see what is happening, but he didn’t want to spend the $375 for ChargePoint to come look at the station if it wasn’t necessary.
Mayor Al Yoder said having one of the stations not working was frustrating. Installing the stations was an effort by the city to reduce auto emissions and, ideally, bring more electric vehicle drivers to town.
“But, if we’re going to spend all this money to just keep it even operable, then it’s like, ‘OK. Is it really a green thing for us?’ Yoder said.
Brotherton said it’s still possible that more options could become available. He said there is already some work being done on that front because the fast-charging station “is obsolete as far as this company’s going” at the end of the year. The cost to upgrade would be $40,000, which Brotherton said he had no interest in pursuing.
Yoder asked if, even though the station will be obsolete, if it would still work as long as it is in operating condition.
Brotherton said it would for users who have used the ports before. Due to the upgrade from 3G service, anyone who has not previously connected to the port will not be able to connect.
He added that the company is well aware of the city’s frustration, and that Motley isn’t alone in its feelings.
“I figured it would last longer than that,” Yoder said. “I figured 10 years, at least.”
The stations have been in use since December 2019.
“I think the lifespan is closer to seven, is what they were saying,” Brotherton answered. “I think we’ll have other options. I think this company’s trying to strong arm us a little bit. I just don’t want to play their games.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Held a public hearing regarding amending ordinance 196 to add the definition of “carport” in the city’s Land Use and Subdivision Ordinance.
A carport will be defined as “a covered structure for a vehicle consisting of a roof supported on posts. The structure can either be free standing or attached to an existing structure.”
No members of the public spoke during the hearing, and the Council later voted 3-0 in favor of passing the amendment. Council Member Jace Carlson was absent;
• Received word from Police Chief Jason Borash that he has received four applications for the open patrol officer position within the department. The application period is open for another week;
• Approved a request from Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski for him to attend the Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association conference in June at a cost of $375;
• Approved an application to rezone a parcel of land at 900 Eastwood Lane, owned by Horizon Health, from residential R2 to commercial;
• Passed an addendum to the current recycling agreement with Long Prairie Sanitation to extend it through Dec. 31, 2026; and
• Approved liquor licenses for Motley Discount Liquor, Y-Knot Package Liquor, Bremer’s Bar, Inc., and Ten-Hi, Inc., along with a temporary license for the Motley Fair, June 18 - 20.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Motley City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.