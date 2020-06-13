City councils across the state voted to postpone or waive utility late payments and penalties acknowledging the possible economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on residents.
After nearly three months of pandemic related restrictions and closures, businesses are allowed to operate in some capacity and people are getting back to work, leading the Motley City Council to decide not to continue waiving fees related to utility payments.
The Council voted in March to waive such fees and disconnects but continued to send out late notices, hoping to recoup any lost revenue. Following a May 20 assessment, City Clerk Curt Bryniarski found that Motley lost an estimated $340 per month in utility payments and late fees.
A March 24 assessment showed 30 accounts with one month of utility payments overdue, up from 22 in 2019. For March 2019 and 2020, a combined 13 accounts were two and three months past due on utilities
By April, those accounts two months overdue, and normally facing a disconnect, nearly tripled from six to 16. The number of accounts three months overdue at this time remained relatively the same, at six and five, respectively.
“One period overdue accounts remained relatively the same. The number of disconnect letters that would have gone out is about double what the usual amount would be for April 23 and May 20, 2020, at least for the ones two periods overdue,” Bryniarski said.
By May 20, the final month of utility relief, the number of accounts two and three months past due nearly doubled from 2019, as Bryniarski noted. Those two months overdue increased from six in 2019 to 13 in 2020 and those three months overdue went up from six accounts in 2019 to 10 in 2020.
A total of 46 utility accounts were past due in the May assessment, owing the city about $2,767 in combined account balances and late penalties.
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Established a fire department hiring committee to review firefighter applications, including Steve Johnson, Curt Bryniarski, Jace Carlson, Fire Chief Brad Olson and an unselected firefighter;
• Authorized the Police Department to assess and sell old equipment;
• Established a streets committee for Public Works, including Jace Carlson, Bruce Brotherton and Curt Bryniarski;
• Set new dates for the citywide garage sale as July 18 and 19; and
• Created a wellhead protection plan for the city’s drinking water and called for a public hearing, Aug. 10 at 6:45 p.m. in the Motley City Hall.
The the Motley City Council next meets Monday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
