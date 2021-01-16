Motley Mayor Al Yoder had to break a 2-2 tie Monday when the City Council reached a stalemate over which publication should serve as the city’s official newspaper of record in 2021.
The Morrison County Record, which served as the paper of record in 2020, and the Staples World both submitted bids for 2021. Council Members Amy Hutchison and Pat O’Regan voted in favor of a motion for the Morrison County Record, while Steve Johnson and Jace Carlson were in opposition. Yoder cast the deciding vote in favor of the measure, making the Morrison County Record the city’s paper of record again in 2021. That means it is the publication that will receive and print all legal notices — such as foreclosures, requests for bids or ordinance changes — throughout the year.
What made the difference to Yoder, he said, was that the Morrison County Record is delivered to every resident of the city for free, whereas the Staples World requires a subscription.
“You know how I feel,” Yoder said upon casting his vote. “I do like the Staples World. I think they cover us wonderfully. Again, about the legal notices, what my concern is, I know that if we put it in the Morrison County Record, every resident gets one. At least most of them. There are only like seven that don’t. Staples World, I can’t say that. I don’t get it myself. I’m going to break the vote as Morrison (County) Record.”
The bid from the Morrison County Record was the lower of the two in terms of cost at 93 cents per line, or $7.76 per column inch. The bid from the Staples World came in at $10.50 per column inch.
Johnson opened the discussion by stating he was in favor of switching to the Staples World.
“I think it’s time for a change,” he said. “There is a difference in dollar amount, but (Staples World Reporter) Dawn (Schimpp Timbs) and the paper is here every single meeting, they’re here for every single function that the city has. I think we approve a lot of things for the fire department, police department, administration, and they are needed, and I’m all for that. My feeling is, I think the newspaper is also needed, even though the price is a little different. They are devoted to everything that’s happening in the city. The Morrison County Record has been here now the last two meetings and that’s wonderful; I like it. But Dawn and the paper has been here for absolutely everything.”
O’Regan said he agreed, but added that there was a significant benefit to printing legal notices in a publication that goes to every resident in the city free of charge.
Hutchison added that, in the past, the Council rotated every-other-year between the two publications.
“I do like the fact that more people — Morrison County (Record), we know that it goes to the residents,” Hutchison said.
Johnson noted that it still would go to every resident, whether it was the legal newspaper or not. Yoder clarified, however, that the larger concern was not about news coverage, but the fact that the Staples World would print legal notices rather than the Morrison County Record if the Council were to switch.
“Everybody in Morrison County here gets it for free,” O’Regan said. “They don’t have to subscribe to the paper to get it. Eventually, (I think), it’s going to change I’m sure, but for right now it’s free. We’re talking about legal notices. If it was news or anything else, it would be a different story.”
The motion to accept the bid from the Morrison County Record had already been put on the floor by O’Regan and seconded by Carlson. Prior to casting her vote, Hutchison said it was a difficult decision, earlier stating she was “on the fence.”
“I wish we could pick them both; I wish we could afford both,” Hutchison said. “But I know that’s not an option.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Appointed Paula Johnson to the Planning and Zoning Board;
• Approved a request from Fire Chief Bryan Stevens to send five firefighters to certification training at $1,375 per firefighter. The cost will be reimbursed when each member completes certification;
• Advised City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski to post two garage doors from the fire station as being for sale for three more weeks;
• Approved a request from Bryniarski to hire Schlenner Wenner & Co. to conduct the city’s 2020 audit;
• Approved the purchase of a new hard drive for the city’s Administrative department from CDW for $618.36;
• Approved changes to the city’s personnel policy, including a $1 shift differential for work done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.;
• Appointed Council representatives to local boards and liaisons to city departments for 2021;
• Approved meeting dates and observed holidays in 2021;
• Approved Unity Bank and First International Bank and Trust as the city’s official depositories for 2021;
• Adopted the 2021 fee schedule;
• Approved renewal of tobacco licenses for seven city businesses;
• Signed onto a resolution asking local state legislators for assistance with rising costs of water and wastewater; and
• Accepted donations totaling $670 for the Fire Department’s truck fund.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Motley City Hall.
