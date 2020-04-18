Members of the Motley City Council discussed actions the city could take to relieve financial stress for some businesses and homeowners who have felt the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
As renewal licenses for liquor stores are due soon, the city opted to divide the routine single payment of $2,000 into 12 payments, while also forgoing payments for the number of months the business is required to be closed
For residents, the city voted to waive utility bill penalties through May, along with forgoing disconnects. However, the city will still send notices related to late payments encouraging customers to pay their bills as always.
The city-wide cleanup day has not been canceled and is still scheduled for May 16, from 7:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., as the Council agreed that with precautions related to social distancing the event can still be held. But, the city-wide garage sale will be postponed until it is possible to hold the event safely, the Council decided.
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved the 2019 audit report of financial statements for the city;
• Authorized $177,902 to be disbursed in the form of a revolving loan by NCEDA to Belltech Machine Inc., a CNC machining shop;
• Opened and closed a public hearing for the wellhead protection plan as no one appeared to speak on the matter;
• Authorized the Fire Department to apply for grant funding from the coronavirus stimulus package to purchase SCBA masks;
• Approved a request from Public Works to send out nuisance letters relating to yard and home conditions in the city;
• Authorized Public Works to purchase equipment to repair a lift station at a cost of $2,780; and
• Accepted a donation of $45 to go to the fire department.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
The meeting will be held as a conference call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.